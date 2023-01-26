Hurricanes Recruiting Notes: Bain POY, intriguing QB Prospect in Miami's Backyard

Miami had a signee earn a major award, and there was a need to talk a little bit about what's going on with quarterback recruiting. Let's start off with what happened to one of the class of 2023 Miami recruits.

After collecting 29 sacks his senior season, there were bound to be numerous accolades for now former Miami (Fla.) Central star Rueben Bain.

The Miami signee was a part of the Under Armour All-American Game. It's one of the top all-star contests in the country.

Another honor was just given to the talented defensive end. Bain has been awarded Dade County Player of the Year by the Miami Herald.

Congratulations to the 6-foot-2 and 250-pound terror off the edge. Bain has been one of the most exciting high school players to watch over the past few years, regardless of state or position. He's expected to make a major impact in Coral Gables. There's also some interesting Miami quarterback news that needed to be discussed.

With JC Evans transferring from San Antonio (Texas) Brandeis to Miami (Fla.) Central, the Miami Hurricanes now have an intriguing quarterback talent in their backyard.

He’s listed at 6-foot-5 and 217 pounds. Although he played in Texas last year, Evans does not see himself as a person with a Texas background. Here’s what Evans said about being in Miami when reached for comment.

“Yes sir, my Dad is from Belle Glade and Mom is from Miami. Uncle played At UM, dad played at FL, and cousin played at FSU.

“So I live Florida football.”

Evans showed his family tree via a tweet last October. It’s quite impressive.

Indeed, the state of Florida has been his family’s home for football despite him personally playing in San Antonio until this upcoming season.

Having taken a look at what Evans does well on the gridiron, he’s truly a dual-threat quarterback. He threw for 1,552 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. As a runner, Evans also accumulated 603 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The power from Evans’ right arm was noticeable on tape. He even made throws down the field, while under duress, and connected with his wide receivers. Good with play-action passing, Evans also had a penchant for producing chunk-yardage plays of 20 yards or more. Post patterns, deep over routes, and fade balls were all in his arsenal.

Shorter passes were in his repertoire as well. He drilled those short slant passes, even when there was tight coverage. If there’s nothing there, Evans was also a threat to pull the football down and make a play.

His legs were a major factor for Brandeis last season. He often created good yardage when the passing play did not produce an open player to pass the football. His long legs got going in a hurry; he’s a really good athlete.

As for recruiting, Evans recently visited the University of Miami.

Evans just started to see his recruitment heat up. It will be interesting to see how he develops from this point and how Miami recruits him. He’s already earned offers from Appalachian State, Incarnate Word, and the University of Texas-San Antonio.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.