Miami Hurricanes Ink Top TE Commit Riley Williams

The highest-rated tight end commit In Miami's strong 2023 class has officially faxed his letter of intent and will be a Hurricane.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG tight end Riley Williams continues the tradition of the Hurricanes signing top tight ends to play for The U.

Williams chose the Hurricanes over the likes of Alabama and Ohio State, and provided much-needed depth to a tight end room that desperately needed more athletes to not only block, but make plays in the passing game.

Williams joins fellow tight ends Reid Mikeska and Jackson Carver who will also be joining the Hurricanes this offseason. The three-man group of Williams, Mikeska and Carver all have similar traits and skill sets, but Williams might be the most athletic of the bunch.

It says something about the athleticism Williams' possesses when he's the biggest tight end the Canes have signed in terms of size (6-foot-6, 240 pounds) and yet still the most athletic. Williams is a true vertical threat similar to Will Mallory, but Williams is bigger than Mallory was at this point in high school.

Williams joins a class that will likely end up in the top five in Sports Illustrated's final national rankings once they release. There are reasons tight end coach Stephen Field was one of a very small group of coaches that were kept from the previous staff—he's an ace on the trail and he outdid himself with the haul in 2023.

Here's an overview of the skills that Williams possesses:

Massive tight end talent with an NBA-type of frame given his height and length. Worked primarily as a jumbo receiver rather than the classic in-line tight end role at Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic prior to transferring this summer. Had gaudy production and flashes of dominance at the prep level. Ball skills, body control and quality hands have helped Williams to this point in his career.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.