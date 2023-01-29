Joshisa Trader Recruiting Update, Plus Discussion Regarding His Best Skill

One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country was present at Pylon Orlando, Joshisa Trader.

He provided some information about his recruitment, beginning with his most recent unofficial visit.

“We’re going to UCF today,” the 6-foot-1 and 170-pound Trader commented about himself and the South Florida Express organization he has played seven-on-seven with.

When asked about which school was recruiting him the hardest, he really didn't want to give too much information.

“All of them, all schools,” he said with a smile.

When switched around to which coach was the most fun to speak with, Trader had a different answer.

“Mario Cristobal is fun to talk to. When we talk, he means it. He doesn’t beat around the bush when he talks to me (about anything).

“We talk about football, we talk about everything.”

As for his close friend, teammate, and Ohio State Jeremiah Smith attempting to lure Trader to Columbus to play with the Buckeyes, that’s not a big deal for Trader or Smith.

“We talked about going to college together, and he went with Ohio State early. I didn’t want to commit early.”

Trader admitted he’s in no rush to make a decision. He wants to go through the process and he’s likely to make a decision much closer to National Signing Day than his friend Smith.

As for the schools that have been coming at him, it might be easier to list schools that have not been trying to recruit him. Miami, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, UCF, and many others have extended offers.

For now, Trader has been concentrating on his wide receiver skills and just playing seven-on-seven with South Florida Express before going into spring ball with his teammates at his high school, Chaminade-Madonna.

There was one other area to discuss with Trader, however. His best physical attribute.

When asked about it, Trader simply stated, “My ability to catch the ball.” Sounded simple, right?

Well, there’s more to it than that.

“When I was probably eight or nine (years old), I used to play with no gloves and I used to make the same catches I could make with gloves."

As for difficulty, Trader has preferred a challenge.

“I like doing one-hand (catches) because two-hand (catches) makes it easy. I like to make it hard.”

He sticks to doing it in practice because of making sure he does the best thing for his team, but several other people also chimed in about Trader’s abilities. Ironically, every single person asked said Trader's hands were his best asset.

Smith was one of them. He stated when asked about Trader, “His hands are crazy. Just crazy!”

At Chaminade-Madonna and also with SFE, quarterback Cedric Bailey has seen what Trader could do. When he was asked about Trader’s hands, it was more than just a reply.

“His hands!” Bailey said that as he moved back in shock as if there was ever even a question.

Zaquan Patterson has been a teammate of Trader's at Chaminade-Madonna, and he was at Pylon playing for Defcon. He had a cool backstory to just how good Trader’s hands have been.

“He did a backflip and caught the ball while doing it,” said an excited Patterson.

Doing a backflip has never been easy, but also catching the football while in the air? That placed things into perspective about Trader's hand-eye coordination.

Trader has and will continue to be one of the nation's most coveted prospects. He's been rated as the No. 8 player for the On3 consensus rankings, as well as the No. 4 overall player in Florida and No. 3 wide receiver in the Sunshine State.

