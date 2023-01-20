Cormani McClain Decommits from Miami, Picks Colorado and Deion Sanders

Cormani McClain picked Miami, but many other programs never gave up the fight to land him.

Nobody in their right mind would have figured that Colorado would be his final college selection though. Then again, nobody thought that former Florida State and NFL football star Deion Sanders would be the next head coach of the Buffaloes either.

In one of the weirdest recruiting stories in recent memory, and that’s saying quite a lot, McClain has picked a school that was not even in the running for him when he made his original verbal commitment.

Alabama and Florida were the other two programs that were the other two finalists for the talented cornerback out of Lakeland (Fla.) High School.

Miami’s recruiting class dropped down to 25 overall prospects with McClain heading to Boulder, Col.

