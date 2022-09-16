Hurricanes Making Strong Push for Priority WR

It's no secret that the Miami Hurricanes have been working as hard on the recruiting trail as they have been on the practice field. The class of 2023 will be the first crop of signees brought in by head coach Mario Cristobal, and one position that's been a priority is wide receiver.

The Canes have already gotten some big commitments from pass catchers like Robby Washington and Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph, but they're apparently still making moves on that front.

It's been reported by On3Sports that wide receiver Tyler Williams, who's been leaning towards the Georgia Bulldogs for quite some time, may be considering "The U". While the two main contenders for Williams were Georgia and Texas A&M, the Aggies have fallen out of favor recently, leaving Miami a perfect opportunity to try and bring Williams to Coral Gables, Fla.

Williams is a product of Lakeland (Fla.) High and at 6-foot-3, he would fill the Hurricanes' need for a big-bodied receiver in this class. Nearly the entire offensive staff is involved in his recruitment, and Cristobal is especially active. He attended the Bethune-Cookman game in Week 1 and Miami is hoping the Polk County star will be back soon.

It's clear that Williams is a priority for the Canes and they'll have a chance to bring him to Miami again in Week 4 when they host Middle Tennessee State. Georgia also has a home game that weekend, so it will be interesting to see which school he chooses to visit, if he makes any trips at all.

The route runner is one of the top 150 players in the class and has the athleticism to be a Power 5 starter. He's a quarterback-turned-receiver, as well as a star basketball player, so there's no shortage in talent or versatility. Williams will make his decision on September 27th, so getting him to the area before then has to be pretty high on Miami's to-do list.

