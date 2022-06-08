Premier 2023 DL Locks In Hurricanes Official Visit

Arguably the nation's top defensive lineman, David Hicks will be making his way to Coral Gables in the very near future.

The Miami Hurricanes will have one of the nation's best on campus this weekend, set to host elite Katy (Texas) Paetow 2023 defensive lineman David Hicks for an official visit stretching from Friday through Sunday.

Hicks, 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, is considered the No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 7 national prospect in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

Following a successful unofficial visit in March where he was able to meet with Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes' new coaching staff, Miami is now firmly in the mix to acquire Hicks' services after the conclusion of his high school career.

Hicks also visited UM under the Canes' previous coaching staff, in June 2021.

Over his sophomore and junior varsity seasons, Hicks compiled 140 tackles, 18 sacks, 34 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles, aligning at numerous positions including defensive end, three-technique and 2i defensive tackle.

Hicks' frame suggests he can continue to add muscle and play along the interior at the next level, and his explosive skill-set meshes well with that projection.

David Hicks in action during the 2022 Dallas Under Armour Camp. All Hurricanes

The Hurricanes found two capable edge rushers of the future to wrap up the 2022 recruiting class in Cyrus Moss and Nyjalik Kelly, but only signed one interior defensive lineman in Ahmad Moten.

The immediate need for trench monsters came via the transfer portal this spring with the acquisitions of Darrell Jackson, Ahkeem Mesidor, Mitchell Agude and Jake Lichtenstein. But future reinforcements on the defensive front remain a priority for the Hurricanes, making Hicks' official visit one of Miami's most important thus far.

