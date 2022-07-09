EDGE Jayden Wayne Commits to the Miami Hurricanes

After several weeks of success on the trail as it pertains to offensive players, the Miami Hurricanes have acquired the headliner of their class on the defensive side of the ball, obtaining a commitment from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy edge rusher Jayden Wayne on Saturday.

Wayne to play his college ball in Coral Gables over the other schools in his final six: Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Michigan State.

Wayne announced the pledge alongside his sister, who broke the news first by pulling a Miami hat out of a gift-wrapped box for her birthday via live stream on CBS Sports HQ.

This recruitment, between the player and coaches involved, dates back quite a while, although it hasn't entirely been to Miami.

New Canes head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff first offered Wayne at Oregon in 2019, prior to his freshman season at Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln, where he spent the first three years of his high school career.

The U entered the picture with a May 2021 offer, and Cristobal was able to pick up where Manny Diaz and his UM staff left off due to his connection with the Evergreen State product. Wayne paid the Canes two visits, a January unofficial and a June official, and as they say, the rest is history.

Wayne is considered the No. 5 edge rusher and No. 36 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings. He's posted 106 tackles, 13 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in 24 career varsity appearances.

Although Wayne is currently the clear prize of Miami's 2023 defensive recruiting class, he joins fellow intriguing defenders in Miami (Fla.) Palmetto linebacker Bobby Washington and Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie cornerback Robert Stafford in the Canes' haul on his side of the ball.

