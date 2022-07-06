WR Jalen Brown Names Miami as a Finalist; Locks in Commitment Date

Will the Hurricanes manage to keep the speedy South Florida talent home?

Elite Miami (Fla.) 2023 Gulliver Prep wide receiver Jalen Brown has compiled his list of five finalists, including the Miami Hurricanes, and locked in a commitment date of Friday, July 8, he shared on Wednesday.

Fans will be able to tune into his announcement via Instagram here, although the exact time for his decision reveal isn't clear at this time.

The Hurricanes find themselves alongside Florida State, Michigan, Texas A&M and LSU in Brown's final five. He's only officially visited the Wolverines and Tigers from this list, but Brown has paid The U nine visits this year, eight times unofficially and once for a camp.

It's safe to say Brown's bond with Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff is a strong one.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Florida standout is considered the No. 3 wide receiver and No. 18 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings. Brown has posted 89 receptions for 1,959 yards (22 yards per catch) and 22 touchdowns over three varsity seasons at Gulliver Prep, and previously recorded a 10.6-second 100-meter dash.

Brown is teammates with Canes quarterback commit Jaden Rashada for the Miami Immortals 7-on-7 team, a connection well worth noting in this recruitment. Should Brown commit to Miami, he'd provide Rashada with the perfect deep threat to pair with the California native's powerful arm.

