Skip to main content

WR Jalen Brown Names Miami as a Finalist; Locks in Commitment Date

Will the Hurricanes manage to keep the speedy South Florida talent home?

-

Elite Miami (Fla.) 2023 Gulliver Prep wide receiver Jalen Brown has compiled his list of five finalists, including the Miami Hurricanes, and locked in a commitment date of Friday, July 8, he shared on Wednesday.

Fans will be able to tune into his announcement via Instagram here, although the exact time for his decision reveal isn't clear at this time.

The Hurricanes find themselves alongside Florida State, Michigan, Texas A&M and LSU in Brown's final five. He's only officially visited the Wolverines and Tigers from this list, but Brown has paid The U nine visits this year, eight times unofficially and once for a camp.

It's safe to say Brown's bond with Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff is a strong one.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Florida standout is considered the No. 3 wide receiver and No. 18 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings. Brown has posted 89 receptions for 1,959 yards (22 yards per catch) and 22 touchdowns over three varsity seasons at Gulliver Prep, and previously recorded a 10.6-second 100-meter dash.

Brown is teammates with Canes quarterback commit Jaden Rashada for the Miami Immortals 7-on-7 team, a connection well worth noting in this recruitment. Should Brown commit to Miami, he'd provide Rashada with the perfect deep threat to pair with the California native's powerful arm.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Jalen Brown
Recruiting

WR Jalen Brown Names Miami as a Finalist; Locks in Commitment Date

By Zach Goodall37 seconds ago
Will Mallory Miami Hurricanes Tight End
Football

Previewing the Hurricanes Tight Ends Entering 2022

By Rowdy Baribeau5 hours ago
Nike Dunk
Basketball

Miami Colorways To Be Included With New Nike Dunk 2.0 Shoes

By Liam Willerup7 hours ago
Payton Kirkland and Francis Mauigoa
Recruiting

Mauigoa Wants Kirkland Joining Him at Miami

By All Hurricanes Staff20 hours ago
Francis Mauigoa
Recruiting

Scouting Report: Elite Hurricanes OL Commit Francis Mauigoa

By John Garcia, Jr.22 hours ago
Will Mallory Miami Hurricanes Tight End
Football

Miami’s Nelson and Mallory: Senior Bowl Prospects

By Collier Logan23 hours ago
Clemson Tigers
Football

ACC Football Preview: Clemson

By All Hurricanes StaffJul 5, 2022
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Recruiting

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Salutes New Miami Football Commitment Mauigoa

By All Hurricanes StaffJul 5, 2022