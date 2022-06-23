WR Lamar Seymore Backs Off Hurricanes Commitment

WR Lamar Seymore's two-plus year pledge to the Miami Hurricanes is no more.

2023 Miami (Fla.) Central wide receiver Lamar Seymore backed off of his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday, he announced via social media.

"I would like to thank the University of Miami for taking notice of my athletic abilities at an early age and offering me a scholarship," Seymore wrote. "I would like to thank [head] coach [Mario] Cristobal and the entire University of Miami coaching staff for treating me like family. I will always have love for the [U].

"With that being said I will be de-committing from the University of Miami and opening up my recruitment."

Seymore, the brother of Miami redshirt freshman offensive lineman Laurance Seymore, originally pledged to UM in April 2020 and was committed to the program alongside his sibling for quite some time.

However, Seymore has received interest from programs elsewhere as of late. Offers from Michigan State, Pittsburgh and Colorado have hit Seymore's inbox over the last month or so, and he recently completed an official visit with Pitt on June 19.

The Hurricanes still hold a commitment from Miami (Fla.) Palmetto 2023 receiver Robby Washington and continue to pursue fellow talented pass-catchers in this cycle.

Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep's Jalen Brown, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan's Hykeem Williams, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern's Andy Jean and Miami (Fla.) Edison's Nathaniel Joseph are among the receivers to keep an eye on for the Hurricanes over the next few months.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.