Look: Nation's No. 1 CB on Miami Hurricanes Official Visit

Can the Hurricanes convince the country's No. 1 cornerback recruit to team up with The U for his college career?

The latest leg of the race for the nation's No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2023 is being held in Coral Gables this weekend, as Lakeland's (Fla.) Cormani McClain is currently being hosted by the Miami Hurricanes for an official visit.

Polkway863, a Polk County social media recruiting outlet, shared a clip from McClain's Hurricanes photoshoot on Friday.

Miami has long been a contender for McClain's services and was able to secure his lone official visit taken to date. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound corner was previously on campus unofficially in January, and UM secondary coach Jahmile Addae traveled to Polk County in May to observe McClain play in his spring game for his former school, Lake Gibson.

Florida and Alabama, among other programs, are in the thick of McClain's recruitment as well. Both programs are expected to receive official visits from McClain before his college commitment, which he plans to make later this year on an undetermined date.

McClain is considered the No. 1 cornerback and No. 2 overall recruit in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings. In this reporter's opinion, McClain is the No. 1 prospect in the country at any position, more promising than the otherwise consensus No. 1 player nationally in Isidore Newman (La.) quarterback and Texas commit Arch Manning.

A former wide receiver, McClain transitioned to defensive back entering his sophomore season of high school and never looked back. In 21 starts since, McClain has tallied an incredible 19 interceptions while continuing to contribute as a pass-catcher as well.

