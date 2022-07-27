Elite LB Malik Bryant Commits to the Hurricanes

Orlando (Fla.) Jones 2023 linebacker Malik Bryant announced his commitment to Miami over Florida, Alabama and Maryland on Wednesday.

Bryant was initially scheduled to make his college announcement on Saturday, July 23 and was believed to be down to Miami and Florida out of his top four schools at the time. He would postpone his decision on the morning of the 23rd to continue assessing his options, but was quick to reschedule the decision for Wednesday at noon.

In the end, head coach Mario Cristobal and linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator Charlie Strong were able to secure Bryant's talents after another long-fought and successful battle against the Gators on the trail.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, Bryant is projected to play inside linebacker at the next level although he's primarily wreaked havoc as an edge rusher throughout his high school career.

His versatility is certainly intriguing as he'll be able to move around Miami's defense in different packages. His athleticism and physicality playing downhill makes his projection at inside linebacker a strong one for the Hurricanes.

Bryant is considered the No. 3 linebacker and No. 57 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus. He joins an impressive haul for Miami at inside linebacker alongside Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater's Raul Aguirre and Miami (Fla.) Palmetto's Bobby Washington.

