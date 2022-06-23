WR Nathaniel Joseph Ready for Offical Visit With Miami Hurricanes

2023 WR Nathaniel Joseph is prepared to make an official visit with the Miami Hurricanes this weekend.

Miami (Fla.) Edison 2023 wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph Jr. will be making the drive over to Coral Gables for an official visit with the Hurricanes this weekend.

This visit follows a trip to Louisville for an official visit with the Cardinals on June 17.

"Louisville laid out the red carpet for me. They made me a priority," Joseph told Anthony Yero of 305 Sports. "They have beautiful scenery with the cars and the jets. It's more than I expected."

Joseph's recruitment opened up when the wide receiver decommitted from the Clemson Tigers on June 14. While he has not ruled out recommitting, the Miami native has not visited or announced his intentions to visit Clemson since this decommitment.

The Hurricanes have been a longtime player for Joseph. Miami was one of the first schools to offer him in November 2020.

And while the last listed unofficial visit that Joseph made to Miami was in October 2021, the 5-foot-8 speedster made multiple appearances on UM's campus this past spring with his high school and then in the summer for camp events hosted by the Hurricanes.

Most recently, Joseph showcased his skills at Miami's 7-on-7 camp on June 11.

"You never know how this might turn out," Joseph said regarding his recruitment. "I went to Louisville, so I'm going to give Miami their chance. I'm going to see what they're talking about and how they show their hospitality, and we'll see how it turns out."

Ranked as the No. 225 player and No. 33 wide receiver in his class by the On3 Sports consensus rankings, the Canes have an opportunity to land one of the premier players at his position in the 2023 cycle.

