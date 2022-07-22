Skip to main content

OL Olaus Alinen Commits to Alabama Over Miami

For the first time in a long time, the Miami Hurricanes were defeated on the recruiting trail.

Photo: Olaus Alinen; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Miami Hurricanes actually lost out on a recruit on Friday, what feels like the first defeat on the trail in some time, as Alabama was able to obtain the commitment of Canes 2023 offensive tackle target Olaus Alinen.

Alinen, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound Finland native who now plays for The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor (Conn.), had emerged as a top target for Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabal and head coach Mario Cristobal dating back to December, as Alinen was one of the first recruits that the Hurricanes' new coaching staff offered upon arrival.

Alinen officially visited The U at the beginning of June, but Alabama's OV the week after seemed to have left a stronger impression on the international prospect. 

The Canes remain in the mix for several offensive tackles in the 2023 class, including Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips' Payton Kirkland — who is scheduled to make his college commitment on Saturday, July 23 — Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy's Samson Okunlola and Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic's Tommy Kinsler (committing July 28), among others.

Miami already possesses commitments from three 2023 OL at this time, from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy's Francis Mauigoa, Miami (Fla.) La Salle's Frankie Tinilau and Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh School's Antonio Tripp.

