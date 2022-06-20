Previewing Freak Athlete Nyckoles Harbor’s Miami Official Visit

Having recently announced that the Hurricanes will receive his first official visit, could Nyckoles Harbor could emerge as Mario Cristobal’s first five-star recruit at Miami?

Have you ever seen a football recruit whose athleticism made your jaw drop?

Nyckoles Harbor fits that bill, an incredible athlete who is creating his own path to athletic success — on the track and the gridiron — in a way that few high school athletes do.

There’s no denying that the Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.) athlete is truly special. At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, he has run 10.32, 10.29, and even 10.28 seconds in the 100-meter dash during high school track meets this year.

To place that speed into perspective, NFL wide receiver DK Metcalf ran a 10.36 at the USATF Golden Games on May 9, 2021, giving track a try in the offseason. Given that Harbor is two inches taller and roughly 10 pounds heavier than Metcalf, and still a high school junior, that should help in elaborating just how freakish of an athlete Harbor really is.

His feats on the track alone make Harbor a recruit known nationally. His elite speed also helps Harbor play high school football at a high level.

As an edge defender, Harbor’s speed and quickness make it hard for offensive tackles to keep up with his first-step explosion. His get-off alone helps him apply pressure on the opposing quarterback. Harbor is still developing pass rush moves, pad level, and other aspects of playing football, but the physical tools are undeniable — he has game-changing physical ability.

That much can be seen by the 17 sacks Harbor posted during his junior season.

So, just what could a potential future commitment from Harbor mean for the overall trajectory of the Miami Hurricanes' program under new head coach Mario Cristobal?

First and foremost, Harbor would be the first five-star commit signed in the Cristobal era (as of now, at least), which will only help the Canes in future recruiting campaigns. A commitment from Harbor could also help draw in other top prospects for the class of 2023 to join him in Coral Gables — other top-notch recruits are going to notice his college choice, wherever it may be.

Not to mention, such an acquisition would provide defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and the Hurricanes with an edge rusher with seemingly endless potential, who could wreak havoc upon opposing offenses for years to come.

Harbor has football scholarship offers from the likes of Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Clemson, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Southern California among others, truly coveted by programs from every corner of the country.

Of those schools, Miami, Michigan, Southern California, Georgia and LSU made the top seven schools list that Harbor released in May, with South Carolina and Maryland in the group as well.

Reported over the weekend that he is set to visit Miami on June 24, the Hurricanes' coaching staff will be the first to host Harbor officially.

It isn't likely to be his last, however. Harbor's recruitment is expected to last deep into the 2022 football season and he could very well take all five of his official visits before making a final decision.

Although this will be Harbor's first trip to UM, his previous ties to the Hurricanes and their coaching staff could prove pivotal down the stretch. He was originally offered by Miami's former staff in Sept. 2021, while Cristobal and Co. sent him an offer from Oregon in May 2021.

In the end, Harbor would be a huge get for Cristobal and the Hurricanes. He is a bona fide rare talent and one that would create a lot of positive energy for Miami if Coral Gables ends up being his college destination.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.