TE Reid Mikeska Commits to the Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes add their second tight end commit of the week, reeling in Lone Star State talent Reid Mikeska on Sunday.

The Miami Hurricanes have bolstered their tight end room of the future twice in the last week, adding commitments from 2023 recruits Jackson Carver on Monday and Reid Mikeska on Sunday.

Mikeska, from Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland, announced his pledge to the Canes a week removed from his official visit to The U.

The Hurricanes entered the mix for Mikeska's services by sending an offer his way on March 1, but were soon followed by the Clemson Tigers who were able to secure Mikeska's commitment on April 13.

That pledge was short-lived, however, as Mikeska went on to decommit from Clemson almost one month later. Miami was able to get Mikeska on campus just under two weeks after his recruitment opened back up, on May 21, and then again for his official visit on June 10.

Despite a similar push from Oklahoma, which hosted Mikeska twice in the same post-Clemson decommitment timeframe, the Hurricanes found a way to close on the Lone Star State product and get him into their 2023 class.

Mikeska, 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, is considered the No. 29 tight end and No. 550 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

He emerged as a varsity contributor for Bridgeland in 2021, posting 24 receptions for 229 yards and four touchdowns during his junior season.

You can find Sports Illustrated All-American's evaluation of Mikeska's skill-set below.

A hybrid pass catcher comfortable working more like a jumbo wide receiver, Mikeska offers size, instincts and after the catch ability in space. He is experienced blocking in space, even as an H-back, enhancing his floor at the college level. Added bulk could help to project towards a more balanced college skill set, but this Cane fits the modern game.

Mikeska is the seventh prospect to join the Canes' 2023 recruiting class, following Carver, wide receivers Robby Washington and Lamar Seymore, offensive tackle Frankie Tinilau, interior offensive lineman Antonio Tripp and off-ball linebacker Bobby Washington.

