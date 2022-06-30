Skip to main content

Miami Hurricanes Land ATH Robert Stafford

2023 ATH Robert Stafford has committed to Miami after an official visit to UM on June 21.

June has just been Miami's month on the recruiting trail.

2023 Eau Gallie (Fla.) High School athlete Robert Stafford announced his commitment to Miami on Thursday, marking the sixth recruit to pledge to the Hurricanes since June 14.

The consensus four-star prospect who is ranked as the 86th best player in his class, according to On3 Sports, projects as a cornerback at the next level.

Miami was the first school that offered Stafford all the way back in June 2020, but it has been the current coaching staff in place that really ramped up the involvement in the defensive back's recruitment.

Stafford was in Coral Gables on an unofficial visit in April 2022 before making an official visit to Miami on June 21. The Melbourne, Fla. native most recently made an official visit to Arkansas on June 24.

"It was definitely one of my favorite visits," Stafford told the South Florida Sun Sentinel after his unofficial visit to UM in April. "I really enjoyed being around the coaches. They showed mad love. Just seeing how they interact with me and my family was really good."

The rising senior did not play snaps on defense until the spring before his junior season. In 2021, Stafford played both on offense and defense. At wide receiver, he caught 42 passes for 605 yards and five touchdowns, and at mostly cornerback, he posted 17 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception.

Stafford is the second defensive recruit in Miami's 2023 class, joining linebacker and Miami native Bobby Washington.

