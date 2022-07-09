Watch Miami Priority EDGE Target Jayden Wayne's Commitment

Miami is firmly in the mix for Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln 2023 edge rusher Jayden Wayne thanks to Hurricanes' new head coach Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff's West Coast ties and efforts over the last several months.

Wayne is scheduled to announce his college commitment live at 4 P.M. ET on CBS Sports HQ, which you can stream here. Wayne will select between Miami, Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Michigan State.

Upon his arrival at The U, Cristobal utilized his time spent in the northwest at Oregon to continue recruiting Wayne and sway the 6-foot-5, 240-pound defender to make his way to the opposite corner of the country to play his college ball.

It certainly helps that Wayne recently announced his transfer to IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.) for his senior season of high school, just under four hours away from Coral Gables compared to Wayne's previous 3,000+ mile trek to the University of Miami.

He's made the latter trip anyway twice since Cristobal was handed to keys to the Canes' program, including for an official visit in the middle of June.

Wayne is considered the No. 5 edge rusher and No. 36 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings. He's posted 106 tackles, 13 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in 24 career varsity appearances.

