Joshua Horton Has Signed with Miami Hurricanes

Out of all the prep prospects the Miami Hurricanes receive faxed letters of intent from today, few will be as important as the one just announced.

Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes defensive tackle Joshua Horton was the only interior defensive lineman that Mario Cristobal and his staff landed during the 2023 recruiting process. Having a great recruiting class without any defensive tackles or nose guards is all but impossible because of the importance those interior defensive line positions bring.

Horton is now a Cane. At one point, North Carolina was the program that held his commitment. In early December, Horton made a switch to Miami and he is expected to be a big part of the future Miami defensive lines with his 6-foot-4 and 295-pound frame.

While a power player, Horton has also shown the ability to make quick lateral moves to keep opposing offensive linemen guessing. He’s been a penetrator, a player that has gotten into the backfield and created negative plays.

Indeed, Horton was an important recruit to land and now he will take his talents to Coral Gables.

