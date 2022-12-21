Tight End Jackson Carver Signs With the Hurricanes

During the recruiting process, between Antonio Tripp Jr., Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph and Jackson Carver, there may not have been a more vocal recruit on social media than Carver.

From the moment Miami offered, it seemed like Carver knew he would end playing for Miami. On Wednesday, he officially became the very thing he always dreamed of being: a Hurricane.

Carver joins an elite tight haul put together by coach Stephen Field. Carver is a part of a three-man tight end recruiting class, in fact. There's also IMG Academy (Fla). tight end Riley Williams and Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland tight end Reid Mikeska. Without question, this goup is one of the best in the nation.

Carver still needs room to develop, but he shapes up to be a great fit in a scheme that not only utilizes tight ends through the air, but also as bruising run-blockers in the run game.

Carver doesn't have the recognition that many top-tier athletes in the nation do... but he makes a good debate for being the most underrated "pure" athlete in the country.

Carver was committed to Notre Dame for lacrosse at one point before he decided to switch to football. Lacrosse and football were only two of six sports he plays.

Lacrosse, hockey, track, discus, football and basketball. Carver just loves to play sports. Coaches typically are fond of dual-sport athletes. Well, what about a six-sport athlete? Head coach Mario Cristobal knew what he was doing when he gave Carver the green light to be a Hurricane.

Here's a quick evaluation on Carver:

"A three-sport standout growing up in Minnesota, Carver played hockey and excelled at lacrosse before blossoming into a top tight end recruit. Picking Miami over 30 additional offers, he shows the ability to work well in-line and split out, with an extended catch radius and strong linear running ability to boot. Capable blocker with defensive line experience, enhancing pop at the point of contact."

