Tight End Reid Mikeska Spurns Miami, Flips to South Carolina before Signing Day

Having three tight ends sign in one class always seemed slightly overkill. Bridgeland (Texas) tight end Reid Mikeska flipped his commitment from Miami to South Carolina during the early signing period.

The decommitment doesn't hurt Miami as much as it would if they only had two tight ends committed. Miami feels great about what they have in Riley Williams and Jackson Carver, who might develop into a great all-around tight end for the Canes.

While it would have been great for Miami to sign three tight ends, the staff may feel better about bringing in another top tight end next year and stacking him onto what they have currently.

With the signing of Williams and Carver, it gives Miami six scholarship tight ends to work with going forward. Despite Mikeska's commitment, there's no reason to worry about tight end coach Stephen Field's ability to keep recruits committed.

The staff felt the move coming for the better part of two weeks and kept recruiting the talented tight end from the Cypress area. However, the Gamecocks have the pitch of early playing time which is more likely for Mikeska at SCAR than at Miami.

Miami loses Will Mallory to the NFL draft, but reloads with Dominic Mammareli, Jaleel Skinner, Kahlil Brantley and Elijah Arroyo while South Carolina lost Austin Stogner and Jaheim Bell to the transfer portal, leaving a clear hole for Mikeska to take advantage of.