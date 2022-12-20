Skip to main content

Tight End Reid Mikeska Spurns Miami, Flips to South Carolina Before Signing Day

Miami suffered its fifth decommitment of the 2023 cycle during the early signing period.

Having three tight ends sign in one class always seemed slightly overkill. Bridgeland (Texas) tight end Reid Mikeska flipped his commitment from Miami to South Carolina during the early signing period.

The decommitment doesn't hurt Miami as much as it would if they only had two tight ends committed. Miami feels great about what they have in Riley Williams and Jackson Carver, who might develop into a great all-around tight end for the Canes.

While it would have been great for Miami to sign three tight ends, the staff may feel better about bringing in another top tight end next year and stacking him onto what they have currently. 

With the signing of Williams and Carver, it gives Miami six scholarship tight ends to work with going forward. Despite Mikeska's commitment, there's no reason to worry about tight end coach Stephen Field's ability to keep recruits committed. 

The staff felt the move coming for the better part of two weeks and kept recruiting the talented tight end from the Cypress area. However, the Gamecocks have the pitch of early playing time which is more likely for Mikeska at SCAR than at Miami. 

Miami loses Will Mallory to the NFL draft, but reloads with Dominic Mammareli, Jaleel Skinner, Kahlil Brantley and Elijah Arroyo while South Carolina lost Austin Stogner and Jaheim Bell to the transfer portal, leaving a clear hole for Mikeska to take advantage of. 

Mario Cristobal head coach Miami Hurricanes - Sep. 10, 2022
Recruiting

Tight End Reid Mikeska Spurns Miami, Flips to South Carolina before Signing Day

By Rowdy Baribeau
Malik Bryant linebacker Orlando Jones - 2023 Miami Commitment - Oct. 10, 2022 vs Kissimmee Osceola
Football

John Ruiz Speaks on Florida Gator Collective

By Brian Smith
Avantae Williams Safety Miami Hurricanes - warmups vs Bethune Cookman, Sep. 3, 2022
Football

Miami Portal Tracker: Avantae Williams Announces Transfer Destination

By All Hurricanes Staff
Isaiah Wong 2
Basketball

No. 22 Miami and No. 6 Virginia to Battle in Marquee ACC Matchup

By Luke Chaney
Dabo Swinney Clemson Head Coach
Football

ACC Transfer Portal News

By All Hurricanes Staff
UCF Knights (2020-2022)
Football

Davonte Brown Transfers from UCF to Miami

By All Hurricanes Staff
Damari Brown
Recruiting

Miami Hurricanes Will Try To Land Both Damari & Davonte Brown, Here's How They'd Fit

By Alex Donno
Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
Recruiting

Insight On Mark Fletcher's Abilities & What Miami Hurricanes Fans Can Expect From The Newest Commit

By Alex Donno and Brian Smith