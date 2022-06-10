Top Miami Prospect Jalen Brown Updates Recruitment

LAS VEGAS – The Overtime seven-on-seven tournament has teams from across the nation competing, and All Hurricanes is on site to talk with recruits and record the action. Here’s an interview with one of Miami’s top overall prospects, and one that lives close to “The U.”

Jalen Brown

Jalen Brown plays with Miami Immortals 7v7. All Hurricanes

Size: 6’2”, 170-pounds

School: Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep

Q: You get taller?

Brown: “6’2”, says Brown.

Q: I was gonna say they measure you're one of these visitors recently with where was that? Miami?

Brown: “Yeah.”

Q: Congratulations. You know, you're known as the speed guy, but you know, it's good to get some size on there too. So where are we at with recruiting?

Brown: “Pretty much. Oh, trying to narrow that down a little bit. Take my official visits and then make a decision.”

Q: Are you gonna do like a public, like top group, or anything like that? Or, is it just internal?

Brown: “Nah, internal.”

Q: Okay, so where have you been recently?

Brown: “Since January, LSU. Miami, Georgia. UCF, Florida, Texas.”

Q: Which of those were trips that you took by yourself?

Brown: Miami….Texas. Yeah, that’s it, Miami and Texas.”

Q: Miami, I’m sure you’ve been asked about it like a 1,000 times, but what was it like the most recent time you went down there?

Brown: “I go over there, it's pretty much just having fun. The coaches (at Miami) already expressed how they feel about me, my skill level. They know how, we have that connection where we talk to each other, figure out stuff. We just sit around chillin’ and having fun.”

Q: Miami is the place you’ve been to the most?

Brown: “Not really. I've been to a couple places multiple times. Miami is like literally two minutes away from my house though.”

Q: With a new head coach (in Mario Cristobal) and staff, who's your guy on that Miami staff right now?

Brown: “Pretty much I've talked to everybody on the staff. I’ve talked to everyone on offense, defense, special teams…”

Q: They whole staff then, pretty much?

Brown: “Yeah.”

Q: Who was the Miami coach that started the recruiting process with you from the current staff?

Brown: “Coach Cristobal and Coach B-Mac before he left. Then it was Coach (Josh) Gattis, Cristobal, all of them.”

Q: So just a familiar vibe, a relaxed atmosphere. How does that compare to Texas where you said you spend time by yourself?

Brown: “Um, it’s home. It’s pretty much, the same thing. When I went to Texas, it’s just talking, expressing how I feel about the school. How they feel about me. Then, just having fun, chillin’.”

Q: What is their what is their pitch to you, Texas, specifically?

Brown: “Pretty much, I can come into Texas and be that one star receiver.”

Q: Wide Receiver one?

Brown: “Wide receiver one.”

Q: What do you like about the Texas program just in general?

Brown: “I like what I like when they run the offense that may Alabama so successful, with Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs III, they run that offense and center it around the receivers because they are playmakers in open spaces. Pretty much, just showcase their talent.”

Q: there another school that you're like, Man, I really gotta get there before I start narrowing things down?

Brown: “I'm taking an official visit to LSU next week. That's one of the schools. I want to get to Tennessee, and I want to get to Texas A&M.”

Q: You ever been to Tennessee?

Brown: “No, I haven’t been to Tennessee.”

Q: You've been to LSU. But you want to take an official visit now?

Brown: “I wanted to go up down with me and my family alone.”

Q: What do you want to experience out there with that new coaches?

Brown: “Oh, pretty much the vibe at LSU. The last time I went up there, we spent like an hour and 30 minutes at the school. So, I actually want to get up there, actually speak with all the coaches. Basically get a feeling for the culture and what they are trying to do with the LSU Tigers.”

Q: You said you’ve never been to Tennessee. You ever been to Texas A&M?

Brown: “No, I haven't been either.”

Q: So you said you need to start narrowing down the list. And then what about after that?

Brown: “Hopefully, after these, I'm taking two official visits this month, these two, probably take a couple more…”

Q: Wait, what’s the second official visit?

Brown: “Michigan.”

Q: LSU and Michigan?

Brown: “Yeah.”

Q: What can you tell me about Michigan?

Brown: “Great history about that school. I was being recruited by that school since probably day one with Coach Gattis, when he was over there (coaching at Michigan). It’s a great program. They’re doing a great job over there with JJ McCarthy and all those guys, Ronnie Bell. They did what people thought they weren’t going to do last year. They made it to what, the semi-finals?”

Q: Yeah. So do you have dates for LSU and Michigan?

Brown: “LSU is June 17th, and Michigan is June 24th.”

