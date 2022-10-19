Miami's 2023 Recruiting Class Receiving Good News?

How the world of college football recruiting has changed. Not only are there the seemingly never-ending sagas of name, image and likeness (NIL), plus the Transfer Portal, there are several prospects around college football that have changed their actual grade so that they can leave for college earlier.

That’s apparently what’s happening with Miami commitment Antione Jackson. Although a junior at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard, he’s been rumored to be looking at reclassification so that he becomes a class of 2023 recruit for Mario Cristobal and the Canes.

That would be great news to not only add another big-time prospect to Miami’s loaded 2023 class, but a player at a definite position of need, cornerback.

So far in 2022, the Hurricanes have given up six passing plays of 50 or more yards, ranking No. 128 out of 131 teams. Cornerback play needs a boost, and the 6-foot-1 and 180-pound athlete out of Broward County would be another versatile player that can compete for playing time.

While by no means a lock to make an immediate contribution, Jackson’s natural skills and football IQ provide him a chance to help the Hurricanes at either cornerback or nickel cornerback. Perhaps he can at least be a rotational player during his first season in Coral Gables, as the Canes currently lack much depth in the secondary.

