Canes Make Final 6 for Miami Central's Rueben Bain, Jr.

As it stands heading into Week 7 of the college football season, the Miami Hurricanes are sitting at No. 29 in the nation with 15 sacks. That’s pretty good, but more is needed for the Canes to reach the elite level that head coach Mario Cristobal is building towards.

To make that happen, more and more talent needs to come through the door. One of those players is elite edge rusher Rueben Bain, Jr. from Miami (Fla.) Central, a player that’s down to Miami, Alabama, Auburn, Louisville, Florida State, and Oklahoma.

He’s a proven pass rusher with 29.5 sacks during his junior season alone. He has the proverbial knack for getting into the backfield and creating sacks no matter the situation.

His hand use, first-step explosiveness, and sheer determination make him a candidate to play early at the Power 5 level, even if it is just during obvious passing downs. Long term, it’s hard to not see Bain as a multi-year starter for the lucky school that brings him into its football program.

As for Miami, Bain fits a definitive need and would help complete an excellent defensive end class.

The Hurricanes already received a commitment from Jayden Wayne, a player that can come after the passer or drop back and play in space. Combining him with Bain would be an excellent 1-2 punch for Miami.

Additionally, he’s not yet taken his official visit to Coral Gables and also went to see multiple Miami home games. The Canes appear to be in a good place to eventually sign Bain on National Signing Day in December.

