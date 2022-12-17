Can Canes Close on Top RB Mark Fletcher?

The 2023 recruiting class has its first National Signing Day on Dec. 21. The Miami Hurricanes already hold commitments from 24 of the nation’s top prospects, and would love for No. 25 to come from a local product.

Running back Mark Fletcher is from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage and he is taking his official visit to Coral Gables this weekend. Fletcher already made a trip to Gainesville to visit the University of Florida. The Gators are the prime competitors for his services after he pulled back on a commitment to Ohio State.

Can Miami close on Fletcher? Hard to say. South Florida recruiting tends to be as unpredictable as any region of the United States. As for the head coaches – Florida’s Billy Napier and Miami’s Mario Cristobal – Fletcher made the following statement regarding the two leaders and how they communicate with him.

What is known would be that Miami needs a true between-the-tackles bruiser to help complement the running style of Henry Parrish, Jr. The 5-foot-10 and 190-pound runner from Dade County and Columbus High School is a physical runner, but he’s going to benefit from a tandem with another runner that can help take some of the workload off of him, especially into the teeth of the defense.

Fletcher is a bruiser. He’s streamlined his body some, but still well over 200 pounds and knows how to play power football.

Parrish missed two games this past season, but still did rush for 604 yards and four touchdowns. The Canes certainly need help at running back anyway, as Jaylan Knighton is looking for a new college by entering the Transfer Portal. The same with running back Thad Franklin, who's also in the Transfer Portal. Losing the 240-pound Franklin certainly leaves a specific void, one Fletcher could fill.

In short, playing time is available for Fletcher if he does indeed decide to come to Miami and play for Cristobal.

Fletcher is going to announce his college choice on National Signing Day, and the Canes are also going to be hearing the final college decisions from a few other prime targets between now and then.

All Hurricanes will have recruiting updates each day, including National Signing Day, to keep everyone up to date with all the recruiting happenings for the Hurricanes.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.