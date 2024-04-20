Two Big Transfer Portal Players Commit To Dusty May, Michigan Basketball
Dusty May is viewed as a phenomenal program builder who just needs some time to get things going. He's now been on the job at Michigan for almost a month and things are starting to get going.
The high-energy coach now has a complete staff in place, and it's an impressive one, and also landed his first high school recruit in four-star combo guard Justin Pippen, the son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen. As of last night and again earlier today, May has also reeled in two major transfer portal targets in Rubin Jones and Danny Wolf.
G Rubin Jones - North Texas
Last night, just as Michigan fans were wrapping up dinner and starting to relax for the evening, former North Texas shooting guard Rubin Jones announced that he had committed to Michigan.
Jones spent four years with the Mean Green and is coming off his best year of them all. The 6-5, 190-pounder averaged 12.1 points per game with 3.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 41.6% from three-point range on the year. He can really knock it down from deep, has plus-athleticism and can be a very effective defender when focusing on that end of the court. His length, explosiveness and shooting should be a perfect fit for May's system.
F Danny Wolf - Yale
Not even 24 hours later, May and Michigan added another big piece to the roster by landing former Yale big man Danny Wolf.
Per Adam Schefter, Wolf averaged 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while leading Yale to the round of 32 this past season. Wolf was a major portal recruit for several programs and he had a multitude of options, but as evidenced by the picture above, Michigan was going to be tough to beat.
Wolf is a rare player because of his ability to handle the ball and shoot from the outside at 7-0, 255 pounds. When you watch his highlights, he's doing a lot of things that guards typically do and he looks comfortable and smooth doing them. He's not the fastest player up and down the court, but he's extremely skilled on offense and should be a nice piece in the middle for May's high-octane offense.