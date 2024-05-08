Wolverine Digest

Dusty May Talks Roster Construction, Freshmen, NIL, Why Michigan Is Special

Dusty May met with the media for more than 30 minutes on Tuesday afternoon and didn't miss on any of his responses.

New Michigan basketball coach Dusty May has been busy since being hired in late-March, so it was great to pin him down for about 30 minutes on Tuesday in order to ask him about everything he's been doing. He hired a staff and then they all got after it on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal in order to assemble a roster. With that all but complete, May had a chance to talk about the processes and field questions surrounding all of the newness within the program in the video below.

