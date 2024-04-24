Michigan Basketball Roster Update: Dusty May Adds 7 Players In 5 Days
Dusty May has been on the job for exactly one month as of today and things are really starting to come together. His staff is whole and extremely solid and over the past five days, seven new players have announced their intentions to play in Ann Arbor later this year. As of right now, 12 of the 13 scholarships are spoken for but the dust hasn't completely settled yet. Still, here's how the Wolverines look as of April 24, 2024.
Incoming High School Recruits
G Durral Brooks
G Lorenzo Cason - previously committed to May and Florida Atlantic
G Justin Pippen
Incoming Transfers
G Tre Donaldson - Auburn
G Roddy Gayle Jr. - Ohio State
G Rubin Jones - North Texas
F Sam Walters - Alabama
C Danny Wolf - Yale
Returning Players
F Will Tschetter
G George Washington III
Unknowns
G Nimari Burnett
F Terrance Williams II
The above mentioned names make up 12 of Michigan's allotted 13 scholarship spots. Of course, Burnett and Williams may end up elsewhere, and there is always the chance that some of the transfers have a hard time getting through Michigan admission. May and the Wolverines are still involved with several transfer portal targets, including former FAU standouts Vladislav Goldin and Johnell Davis.
May was recently on the College Hoops Today podcast and spoke about his growing roster.
“Our roster is almost complete,” he said. “We’ll add another piece or two. It might be youth. It might be someone who is just a fit. … We’re really, really close to having a team that will look like the team we put on the floor in four or five months.”