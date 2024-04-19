Justin Pippen, Son Of NBA Hall Of Famer Scottie Pippen, Commits To Michigan
Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon combo guard Justin Pippen, son of former Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, has committed to Dusty May and Michigan basketball.
Pippen, a four-star, top-100 prospect is the first high schooler to commit to Michigan since May took over. The versatile wing chose the Wolverines over programs like Georgia Tech, Stanford and Texas A&M among others.
At 6-3, 180 pounds, Pippen has good length as a combo guard who can really score and defense. Obviously his dad was known as an extremely versatile, long, athletic defender. While Justin isn't as big as his dad, he possesses some of the same traits and a similar build in a smaller frame. 247 Sports' basketball analyst Travis Branham has this to say about Pippen's game.
"Pippen is a dynamic combo-guard that has bloomed late in his high school career, much like his brother and father," Branham said. "He's grown nearly two inches in the last eight months while also continuing to improve and expand his skillset as both a scorer and playmaker.
"Pippen is a naturally talented guard with good instincts for the game. He is very comfortable with the ball in his hands to score from all three levels and also set the tables for those around him. As he continues to grow and fill out his frame, Pippen can become a highly impactful high-major guard, much like his brother did at Vanderbilt before him."
As a 2024 graduate, Pippen will be on campus in just a couple of short months.