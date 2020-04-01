2021 Cornerback Ricardo Hallman Nearly Committed To Michigan

Though Michigan gained its first 2021 defensive commitment last week with Dominick Giudice, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School three-star cornerback Ricardo Hallman almost beat him to the punch after picking up his U-M offer last summer.

Hallman, who stands as a 6-0, 183-pound three-star cornerback on 247Sports.com, said he nearly attempted to commit after Jim Harbaugh offered him last year.

“When he sat me down and told me that, I wanted to scream and shout,” Hallman told Wolverine Digest. “I was so happy because I love Michigan. I’ve loved Michigan since I was a kid. I used to always watch Charles Woodson tapes because that was my guy, honestly. That was my favorite player of all time.”

After numerous former Florida prospects have flourished at Michigan, Hallman has grown increasingly fond of the Wolverines program.

“Knowing the Florida guys like Devin Bush and Devin Gil and Josh Metellus, I was so happy when he gave [the offer] to me. Michigan has been a dream school of mine,” Hallman said. “I was really happy.”

In fact, Hallman made a direct push to issue his verbal pledge to the Wolverines after landing his U-M offer, but that effort was stunted midway through the process.

“I was trying to get my mom to let me commit,” Hallman said. “I was actually, when they offered me and I talked to my mom, I told her straight up I want to commit here… I was definitely talking about committing right there.”

After some discussion with his family, Hallman decided to extend his recruitment, but the U-M target still holds the Wolverines in high regard.

“From my point of view, I’m very big on Michigan,” Hallman said. “Considering that was the only college I had a chance to get to last year, I am always big on Michigan. I always loved Michigan from day one.”

With offers from schools like Baylor, Louisville, Miami, Ole Miss and Wisconsin offering, Hallman still makes time to stay in touch with the Michigan staff.

“Almost every week, we text for a couple conversations,” Hallman said. “Coach Zordich is a great guy. He mostly recruits me, and that’s who I mostly talk to.”

Zordich and company took the time to give Hallman a tour when he visited the school, and this left a strong impression on the highly touted junior prospect.

“Ann Arbor is very cool,” Hallman said. “It is beautiful. Michigan is a beautiful place. When I first saw Michigan, we were walking into the sports hall, and I had a chance to see the sports facilities, the practice fields, the gym, and the weight room and the basketball court. Most everything I got to see, I didn’t get to see the whole campus, but I got to see most of it. Michigan is very beautiful, very good school, very big school. I really liked it when I was up there.”

Though Hallman is closely considering where he will best deploy his football abilities at the next level, the three-star prospect has a support system that is also fond of the Maize and Blue.

“My mom is a big fan of Michigan too,” Hallman said. “She loves Michigan. She loves Coach Harbaugh. She loves Coach Zordich. She was just telling me that she really likes Michigan for me down the road, and she thinks Michigan would be a great spot for me.”

While Michigan is also a big factor in Hallman’s recruitment, Louisville has also made a huge push for his services as well. At the moment, Hallman plans on officially visiting Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss, Wisconsin and possibly Miami.

“I had a conversation with Coach Harbaugh when he offered me,” Hallman said. “I like how he emphasized academics. Michigan is very high on academics, and I know it’s a great school. I like the swagger with their guys. I got to see a little bit of their guys’ workouts for a short time, and I liked the swagger of the guys, the swagger of the weight room. Everything that comes with being a Wolverine, it’s very nice. I love it. I love everything about it, honestly.”

Still, Louisville remains a main adversary in Hallman’s recruitment, and the Cardinals will continue to push until signing day.

Does Michigan need to land more safeties or cornerbacks? With Hallman’s versatility, where would he be best used? Let us know!