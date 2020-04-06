WolverineDigest
2022 Four-Star Running Back Terrance Gibbs Smiling Ear To Eat After Michigan Offer

Eric Rutter

After a successful week for Michigan recruiting in the 2021 class, the Wolverines offered 2022 Ovideo (Fla.) The Master’s Academy four-star running back Terrance Gibbs on Friday, which was the 16 offer for the explosive runner.

“I was smiling from ear to ear,” Gibbs told Wolverine Digest. “My coach told me, and I thought that Michigan was a school that I liked a lot and a lot of my friends, they basically grew up around Michigan. I just feel like that’s a home because I’ve there often.”

Gibbs, who stands at 6-foot and 200 pounds, holds the Michigan program in high regard and described what he likes about U-M.

“I think very highly of them,” Gibbs said. “I think that they have a really good program, and they have had a lot of good success. I feel like they’re just a good team.”

With offers from schools such as Florida, Florida State and Miami, all teams that are much closer to home than Michigan, Gibbs clarified that distance is not going to be one of the dominant factors in his recruitment. Instead, Gibbs is looking at other areas to determine his college decision.

“The education, basically if they have what I want to major in, seeing the culture, seeing how the coaches are with the players and the relationships the coaches have with the players,” Gibbs said.

So far, Gibbs has heard positive reports on how Michigan grades out in that department. Previously, Gibbs played AAU basketball with Juwan Howard’s son, Jett, and the two painted a positive picture of the Wolverines to a younger Gibbs.

“Juwan Howard, he is the basketball coach there, and basically, him and his son, they were here and I played on their AAU team,” Gibbs said. “They would tell me a lot about it. “They [said Michigan] had a really good football team and a really good basketball team. The coaches are super invested in the players.”

After picking up his U-M offer, Gibbs confirmed that he would be looking to make a trip to Ann Arbor sometime after the coronavirus settles down. Along with Michigan, Gibbs would like to visit Clemson, Notre Dame, LSU and South Carolina as well.

As a sophomore last fall, Gibbs showcased his electric ball carrying ability to the tune of over 1,500 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. Gibbs mentioned that he focused on improving his speed heading into the 2019 season, and this effort paid dividends.

“Now, I’m mainly just working on changing my speed now since the quarantine thing—my speed, my strength, staying in shape really,” Gibbs said. “I’m mainly just staying strong and fast.”

On film, Gibbs looks to be the fastest player on the field play after play. His agility in and out of cuts combined with solid footwork gives Gibbs an advantage of his opponents as he used his track-star speed on the ground last season.

Michigan is yet to land a running back commitment in the 2021 class but is looking at sophomore running backs to keep the position full stocked moving forward. What should U-M’s recruiting pitch to Gibbs be? Let us know!

