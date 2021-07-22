Jim Harbaugh Heaps Praise Onto Aidan Hutchinson

Aidan Hutchinson is back for his senior season and everyone, including Jim Harbaugh, is very excited about that.

There are a lot of question marks surrounding Michigan football heading into the 2021 season, but not at one of the defensive end spots. Senior Aidan Hutchinson is poised for a breakout senior season after dealing with an injury last year. Hutchinson flirted with the NFL, but after a shortened, injury-plagued and COVID-affected season, Hutchinson is still in Ann Arbor and ready to blow up.

"True football player, real football player," Jim Harbaugh said of Hutchinson. "That’s a big 267-pound guy that can move. He can move laterally, move forwards, move backwards, move low, move quick. He’s got tremendous force, acceleration, mass and a great desire to be good."

Hutchinson is good in his own right, but he is also making sure that his teammates are ready to roll this fall according to Harbaugh.

"He also wants his teammates to be good," Harbaugh explained. "You talk about leadership? Pulling other guys in. Holding himself accountable and other guys accountable."

Harbaugh closed his remarks about Hutchinson with a ringing endorsement that should have everyone excited about what No. 97 can do this fall.

"It’s the kind of player, that as a coach, if you’re sitting down, you’re rolling up in your chair and standing up, to tell you, he is one of my absolute favorite guys that I've coached and for all the right reasons," Harbaugh said. "He does everything that you'd want him to do. He gets the best grades, wins the most awards, excels at sports and he's a really good guy. He’s got a great family and he honors his dad, but he’s also setting his own legacy. It's all A++."