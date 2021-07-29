Sports Illustrated home
Deep Dive with Alan Bowman, Jake Butt Retires, NBA Draft Preview

Texas Tech graduate transfer quarterback Alan Bowman is now in Ann Arbor and confident in his abilities.
Cade McNamara is Michigan's starting quarterback — for now. 

Texas Tech graduate transfer Alan Bowman has been in Ann Arbor since May and is definitely not going down without a fight. He's got a lot to learn compared to McNamara, and not much time to do it, but he's also got 19 games worth of playing time under his belt — something McNamara does not have. Bowman talked about all of that along with what it's like living in Michigan vs. Texas, the quarterback room in general, his time at Texas Tech and more.

We also discuss Jake Butt's unfortunate decision to retire from football and preview tonight's NBA Draft. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast

