BREAKING: Ambry Thomas Declares For 2021 NFL Draft

For the second time this week, Michigan lost one of its key players to the NFL Draft as cornerback Ambry Thomas announced that he would be turning pro since the 2020 football season was postponed.

“After long thought and numerous discussions with my parents, I have decided to forego my remaining eligibility and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft,” Thomas posted on his Instragram account. “This was a very difficult decision as there is nothing I wanted to do more than to suit up in the Maize and Blue this Fall. However, in light of the season being postponed, my family and I have decided that beginning to prepare for the draft is the right step to take.”

Thomas was expected to play a crucial role this Fall as the team's unquestioned No. 1 cornerback and leader in the secondary. Lavert Hill exhausted his eligibility and left the program over the offseason, making Thomas the clear cut top corner on U-M's squad.

But in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is unclear if the Big Ten will convene for a Spring football season, or if the entire year will be scrapped in favor of returning to the field next Fall. Rather than waiting around to find out the answer to that question, Thomas is choosing to prepare for the NFL Draft, following in the footsteps of offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield a couple days earlier.

“I have loved my time at the University of Michigan and am grateful to call myself a Michigan Man,” Thomas said. “I'd like to thank my coaches, teammates and our fans for all of their support. I leave Ann Arbor with countless fond memories, teammates who have become brothers, and as a graduate of this great institution. Always and forever Go Blue!”

In his three year career at Michigan, Thomas logged 54 total tackles, nine pass breakups, five fumble recoveries, four interceptions, three and a half tackles for loss and one forced fumble, so he was clearly an difference maker when on the field for the Wolverines. Last year was Thomas' best performance yet, so many were highly anticipating another step forward this season.

In fact, Thomas was named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Watch List this year in the leadup to the 2020 season. The Thorpe Award is awarded to the top defensive back in the country each year, and Thomas was one of 48 other players to make the pre-season cut.

Without Thomas on the team when it returns to the field, Michigan will likely rely on Vincent Gray to fill the No. 1 cornerback spot, but the position across from Gray will be completely open for a newcomer to seize.

Now, Thomas will work on his 6-0, 183-pound frame over the next several months as he prepares for the draft. Michigan will be holding its only NFL Combine-type workout at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 24. It is not known if Thomas will participate, but it seems likely at this stage.

What will you remember most about Ambry Thomas from his time at Michigan? Do you think he will be an early round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft? Let us know!