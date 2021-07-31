Blake Corum Covers Everything, NBA Draft Recap, Big House BBQ Preview

Per Jim Harbaugh, Blake Corum is one of Michigan's top running backs heading into the 2021 season and he could be in like for a stellar sophomore campaign.

Sophomore running back Blake Corum is poised for a breakout year for a lot of reasons. He's fast, tough, hard working and driven. Corum touches on how he's become the running back he is today and also goes into other parts of the upcoming season. Throw in some Football Feud and you have one of the best player interviews we've done so far.

We also recap the NBA Draft, where Franz Wagner went 8th overall to the Orlando Magic and Isaiah Livers went to the Detroit Pistons with pick No. 42. We discuss the BBQ at The Big House to close things out on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.