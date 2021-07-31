Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

Blake Corum Covers Everything, NBA Draft Recap, Big House BBQ Preview

Per Jim Harbaugh, Blake Corum is one of Michigan's top running backs heading into the 2021 season and he could be in like for a stellar sophomore campaign.
Author:
Publish date:

Sophomore running back Blake Corum is poised for a breakout year for a lot of reasons. He's fast, tough, hard working and driven. Corum touches on how he's become the running back he is today and also goes into other parts of the upcoming season. Throw in some Football Feud and you have one of the best player interviews we've done so far.

We also recap the NBA Draft, where Franz Wagner went 8th overall to the Orlando Magic and Isaiah Livers went to the Detroit Pistons with pick No. 42. We discuss the BBQ at The Big House to close things out on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

blake corum
Football

Blake Corum Covers Everything, NBA Draft Recap, Big House BBQ Preview

moe wagner
Basketball

Moe Delivers Awesome Message to Franz

Juwan Howard draws up a play during Michigan timeout.
Basketball

NBA Draft Recap: Michigan Wolverines

Isaiah Livers
Basketball

Isaiah Livers Picked in the Second Round

franz wagner
Basketball

Franz Wagner is a Top-Ten Pick

alan bowman
Football

Deep Dive with Alan Bowman, Jake Butt Retires, NBA Draft Preview

jalen mayfield
Football

Jalen Mayfield is Way Ahead of Schedule

davonte miles
Football

2022 Recruit Decommits From Michigan