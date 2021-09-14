September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Blake Corum Dishes On An Incredible Two-Week Run

Sophomore running back Blake Corum is two weeks into his coming out party.
Author:
Publish date:

Sophomore running back Blake Corum went off against Washington to the tune of 171 yards and three touchdowns. That performance earned him Big Ten Player of the Week honors and has him in the discussion as one of the best young running backs in the country. In the video above, Corum discusses his success, his offensive line, Michigan's offense as a whole, his failed hurdle attempt, the all-blue uniforms, the Maize Out and more. 

blake corum
Football

Blake Corum Dishes On An Incredible Two-Week Run

Harbaugh and Steuber Talk
Football

Michigan Offensive Line has Embraced Physicality and Brought Tenacity to the Field against Washington

aj henning
Football

Help In The Punt Return Game Is On The Way

jim harbaugh
Football

Jim Harbaugh Has Implemented A 'Beat Ohio' Drill

michigan football stadium the big house maize out american flag
Football

From The Press Box: Noteworthy Stats From Week Two

jim harbaugh jj mccarthy
Football

This Might Be Harbaugh's Best Shot Since 2016

jim harbaugh
Football

Only One Michigan Defender Played Every Snap Against Washington

E_DU7dTXoAA7OT-
Football

Giles Jackson's Return To Michigan Fizzles, Ends With Ugly Altercation