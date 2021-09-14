Blake Corum Dishes On An Incredible Two-Week Run
Sophomore running back Blake Corum is two weeks into his coming out party.
Sophomore running back Blake Corum went off against Washington to the tune of 171 yards and three touchdowns. That performance earned him Big Ten Player of the Week honors and has him in the discussion as one of the best young running backs in the country. In the video above, Corum discusses his success, his offensive line, Michigan's offense as a whole, his failed hurdle attempt, the all-blue uniforms, the Maize Out and more.