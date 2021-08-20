August 20, 2021
Blake Corum Is Destined To Be A Fan Favorite

Sophomore running back Blake Corum has everything it takes to be loved by the Michigan faithful.
Author:
Publish date:

Sophomore running back Blake Corum is poised for a breakout year. He showed flashes of greatness last year as a true freshman and is definitely in line for a bigger role in 2021. Many of his teammates call him the hardest working and pound for pound strongest player on the team, and oh by the way, he's fast as hell too. Throw in the fact that he'll now be coached by Mike Hart and it feels like the perfect storm for Corum to explode onto the scene.

Corum preaches about how he approaches everything whether it be in the weight room, classroom or practice field and credits his parents for the work ethic he has. In the video about he talks about that, his goals in year two, what he's worked on and more, and if you don't like him, there's something wrong with you. 

