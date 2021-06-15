Michigan Lands Transfer Target Daylen Baldwin, Jim Brandstatter Says....A Lot

Michigan got some good news in the form of a transfer target commitment, but anything positive was overshadowed by Jim Brandstatter's weekend comments.

Local product Daylen Baldwin spent last year at Jackson State after three years at Morgan State, but now the 6-3, 210-pound wide receiver will finish up his college career at Michigan. The Southfield native played his high school ball at Farmington High School before college, and now, he's a Wolverine. He could bolster an already talented wide receiver room and certainly understands Michigan football as a hometown kid.

Unfortunately, the splash of positive news was squashed by the discussion of Jim Brandstatter's comments. The former Wolverine and current play-by-play announcer gave interviews to two different radio stations over the weekend and vehemently defended Bo Schembechler while taking veiled shots at Matt Schembechler and Dan Kwiatkowski. He also essentially said that Bo Schembechler was incapable of any form of wrongdoing. As a current employee of the University of Michigan, his comments were very insensitive and incredibly biased.

