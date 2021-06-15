Bo Schembechler's Family Pens Letter Defending Bo's Legacy

Bo Schembechler's widow, Cathy, his son Shemy and Shemy's wife Megan release a statement defending the patriarch of the family.

After two former players and one of Bo Schembechler's sons said that they had been victimized by Dr. Robert Anderson years ago, former Wolverine player and current play-by-play announcer Jim Brandstatter took up for Bo and questioned the credibility of two of the victims.

We then learned that more than 40 players will hold a press conference outside of Michigan Stadium tomorrow to talk about their experiences as victims of Anderson and at least one is expected to say that he told Bo as well.

Now, Bo Schembechler's widow, Cathy, his son Shemy and Shemy's wife have released a statement defending the former U-M coach.

Here is that letter in its entirety:

