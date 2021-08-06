Brad Hawkins Switches To Iconic Jersey Number

After sporting the No. 20 since 2017, senior safety Brad Hawkins will now wear No. 2 during his fifth and final year as a Wolverine.

The No. 2 is obviously special at Michigan because of Charles Woodson, who wore it from 1995-97. Since then, a few players have worn it, mostly on offense — Shea Patterson, Devin Asiasi, Vincent Smith and now Blake Corum just to name a few. But on defense, it's been less common. Just after Woodson left, Cato June wore No. 2 from 1998 until 2002. Immediately after him it was Shawn Crable in the deuce from 2003 to 2007. Then the number went away for a while until Carlo Kemp rocked it from 2016 until last year. Now, it's Hawkins' turn. And no offense to Kemp, but the No. 2 just looks right on a defensive back.

Hawkins has certainly earned the right to wear the number. He's been a mainstay and a leader on several Michigan defenses over the last four seasons and 2021 could very well end up being his best season yet. Hawkins has played some really good football at Michigan over the course of 28 games but amazingly, has not recorded an interception. He should've had one against Notre Dame in 2019, but it was taken away on one of the worst pass interference calls in the history of Michigan Stadium (on Khaleke Hudson). Maybe the No. 2 will change his fortunes and he can get his hands on some passes. After all, Woodson finished with seven picks during his last year in the No. 2.