Game Of My Life: Clarence Williams Reflects On Career, Degree

A 22-game starter at tailback for the Wolverines from 1995-98, making 10 starts in both the 1996 and 1998 campaigns, Williams rushed for 1,986 yards and five touchdowns. Also a strong receiver, he caught 68 balls for 682 yards and two scores, his 68 receptions ranking fourth all time at Michigan among running backs.

In this week's #GameOfMyLife, heard every Friday at 10:30am on Ann Arbor's "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath," Williams reflects back on the journey that took him to U-M (heeding the advice of his father and high school coach), returning to Michigan for his degree after leaving school 18 credit hours shy, his big role in the 1995 upset of No. 2 Ohio State and more.