Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Game Of My Life: Clarence Williams Reflects On Career, Degree

MichaelSpath

A 22-game starter at tailback for the Wolverines from 1995-98, making 10 starts in both the 1996 and 1998 campaigns, Williams rushed for 1,986 yards and five touchdowns. Also a strong receiver, he caught 68 balls for 682 yards and two scores, his 68 receptions ranking fourth all time at Michigan among running backs. 

In this week's #GameOfMyLife, heard every Friday at 10:30am on Ann Arbor's "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath," Williams reflects back on the journey that took him to U-M (heeding the advice of his father and high school coach), returning to Michigan for his degree after leaving school 18 credit hours shy, his big role in the 1995 upset of No. 2 Ohio State and more. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/05/19

Steve Deace
17 0

Should Don Brown stay or should he go? We look at the pros and cons of each, and then ask you what you think.

Michigan's Most Desirable Bowl Opponent: USC Or Alabama

MichaelSpath
9 0

Michigan will learn its bowl fate Sunday Dec. 8, but speculation has run rampant that the Wolverines could meet USC, Alabama, Auburn or Kentucky. The fans have a clear top two.

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Praises Franz Wagner

Brandon Brown
0

Franz Wagner scored a career-high 18 points in the win over Iowa and impressed his head coach in the process.

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Brandon Brown
155 0

If you want to talk about The Game, this is where to do it.

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Lauds Play Of Reserves

Brandon Brown
0

Michigan got a 12-point win over Iowa and Juwan Howard's bench was a big reason why.

The Problem Is Harbaugh

Steve Deace
21 0

What remains to be seen is if he can now become the solution.

Five Takeaways: Michigan Defeats Iowa To Start Big Ten Play

Brandon Brown
0

Michigan is 1-0 in the conference after defeating Iowa XX-XX.

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Iowa

Brandon Brown
0

The Wolverines are favored by seven over the Hawkeyes at home and seem to have the right kind of team to get it done.

Talking Points: Michigan Basketball Pre- & Post-Op Of A Cold Night In Louisville

Kevin Minor
0

Michigan basketball has to respond in a big way to get the Big Ten season off to a good start after a terrible shooting performance against Louisville.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/02/19

Steve Deace
22 0

When it comes to Michigan football, if at first you don't succeed...lower your expectations.