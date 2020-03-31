Cornerback Dyson McCutcheon Floored By Michigan Offer

Already with a host of blue-blood programs in pursuit, La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat three-star cornerback Dyson McCutcheon added another marquee school to that list when Michigan offered the standout junior.

“It was a surprise,” McCutcheon told Wolverine Digest. “I wasn’t even expecting it. It was a real good surprise.”

Playing on both sides of the football, McCutcheon racked up over 700 total yards of offense and 10 touchdowns when not locking down opposing receivers on defense. As a result of his productive year, McCutcheon has drawn recent interest from U-M cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich, and he was the specific to share the good news with the speedy athlete on Monday.

“[Monday] morning he said to give me a call, and I thought it was just going to be a get-to-know-me call to chop it up. He asked me how everything was going, we talked for a little bit, and then he said you are getting an offer to the University of Michigan.

“I was blown away,” McCutcheon said. “I wasn’t expecting it at all. They’re a respected school. The tradition is ridiculous. They are known to be good. To be offered from that type of school is crazy. It’s crazy.”

At this stage, McCutcheon admits that he is not an expert on the Michigan program, but the rising junior did mention a few aspects that he does like about Wolverines football.

“Just how big football is over there,” McCutcheon said. “I feel like their focus is football, and there are a lot of great players that have come out of Michigan. With who they play, it’s always on a big stage, and they’re always competing against the best. I feel like that’s huge, that’s huge for any player. You always want to compete against the best, get better and see what you’re made out of.”

As of right now, McCutcheon is navigating through the coronavirus just like many other recruits are by waiting for the dead period to end. Once that happens, then the three-star can take some visits that he has had to delay in recent weeks.

“I had a Notre Dame unofficial two weeks ago and had to cancel that,” McCutcheon said. “I had an official Cal visit coming up in June, so we will see if that still stands. If this stuff keeps going on, I’ll probably have to cancel that too.”

In terms of which schools reach out the most, McCutcheon singled out Notre Dame, Oregon State and Cal as schools that show him a lot of attention and have made him a priority in the 2021 cycle.

Since McCutcheon had to reschedule a few trips, some schools may have to wait until official visit season to land the coveted prospect on campus. In that regard, McCutcheon discussed which schools he thinks will be official visit locations.

“I think Michigan will probably be a part of that five,” McCutcheon said. “I feel like I have to go see what they’re about, see what they’re like. So, I’d say Michigan, Cal, Notre Dame, Oregon State, Arizona and San Diego State and then I’m looking forward to maybe getting a few more offers from Pac-12 schools or other schools I’m interested in.”

According to 247Sports.com, McCutcheon comes from a long line of dominant football players as his dad, Daylon, played for the Cleveland Browns from 1999-2006 and his grandfather, Lawrence, was a five-time Pro Bowl selection from 1973-1977.

Michigan is hoping to land the youngest McCutcheon and eventually develop him into a similar talent.

Michigan has been active on the West coast in recent days. Where does McCutcheon rank in your defensive back must-get wish list? Let us know!