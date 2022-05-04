Expert Breaks Down Daxton Hill As A Cincinnati Bengal

Daxton Hill went late in the first round of the NFL Draft to the Cincinnati Bengals, which should end up being a great landing spot for him.

Some were surprised when the Bengals picked Daxton Hill No. 31 overall, but not all. The former five-star prospect had been billed as a late-first, early-second round type of talent, and the Bengals decided he was their guy at No. 31. Cincinnati is a great landing spot for Hill as he immediately steps into a team on the upswing after playing in a Super Bowl just last year. The Bengals have a solid secondary already and Hill is expected to add to that immediately. Mike Santagata of All Bengals took some time to answer a few questions about Hill now that he's in The Queen City.

Is there a sense that the Bengals got it right with Dax Hill? Who else was in play and what’s the vibe around the pick?

I would say that the Bengals and the media feel as if the Bengals got it right with Dax Hill. He had a strong case as the best player available and is even in a position of need even if the need is not immediate. George Karlaftis was probably the other guy that the team was strongly considering, but he went the pick before to the Kansas City Chiefs. Other than him, maybe you could see Kyler Gordon or Logan Hall taken because they fit an immediate need more, but the Bengals stuck to best player available and took Hill.

How much does Hill figure to play as a rookie? What’s the depth chart look like at his position?

Hill will most likely play about 250 to 300 snaps as a rookie barring injury. The Bengals will most likely continue to start Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell at their safety positions along with Mike Hilton as their nickel cornerback. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo does believe strongly in being multiple, however. He will fairly commonly utilize a third safety on obvious passing downs and I'm sure he is very excited to have someone as versatile as Dax Hill to fill that role. He should be the backup for both safety spots along with the backup slot cornerback his rookie year as well.

How good/how productive can Hill be in year 1? What are some numbers/marks he should be at in his first season?

Hill can be fairly productive although he will be limited by his playing time unless there is an injury. I would look for him to crack at least 250 snaps. The player that was in his role this past year, Ricardo Allen, managed 15 tackles as well, so with some extra playing time you could see Hill push for 20 tackles this season. Hill is a bit more dynamic so maybe he can manage some pass break ups and interceptions as well.

How will he be utilized by the DC? Fit/responsibilities/down-by-down/packages?

Hill will most likely be utilized as the third safety on third down situations and maybe some dime cornerback as well depending on the matchup. His versatility is going to make it hard to keep him off of the field in these situations. He would play a variety of roles for the Bengals defense which likes to keep itself balanced and multiple especially on obvious passing downs. I would expect to see him play man to man against tight ends and slot receivers, some blitzing, and plenty of zone as well. He could also play some deep safety on three safety sets which would allow for Vonn Bell to play within the box where he is at his best. Also, I expect Hill to be the backup at multiple positions in case of injury. Both safety spots along with nickel corner all have a backup position that he can fill. His expected role would be to be a weapon on the defense without injury and the next man up in the secondary if one of those guys does get hurt.

What’s his long term ceiling in Cincinnati?

With both Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell having one year remaining on their contracts, he should step into a starting role next season. His long term potential seems to be pretty high as not only a starter but maybe as a Pro Bowl type. Hill's athleticism and rare combination of talents make for him to have some of the highest potential in the draft class at safety, in my opinion. I would expect him to be the long term starter at one of the safety spots and if everything goes according to plan he will be a high-end one at that.