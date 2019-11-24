True Freshman Tracker: Michigan Rookie Receivers Gaining Steam

TE Erick All: Appeared in his 10th career game for the Wolverines but did not record a catch in a reserve tight end role … Has one grab on the season, for 10 yards.

RB Zach Charbonnet: Played in his 11th game, finishing as U-M's leading rusher on the day with 46 yards on eight carries (5.8 yards per rush), including a team-long 22-yard run … Remains Michigan's top runner on the season with 635 yards and 11 touchdowns on 132 attempts (4.8 yards per attempt) … His season total represents the third-best mark ever put forth by a true freshman in a winged helmet, trailing Mike Hart's 1,455 yards in 2004 and Ricky Powers' 748 yards in 1990.

DB Daxton Hill: Became the first true freshman to start a game defensively under Jim Harbaugh when he filled in for an injured Brad Hawkins at safety … Led the team in tackles with eight while also nabbing the first interception of his career … Has appeared in all 11 games and has made 25 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, with three pass breakups, an interception and two fumble recoveries.

DT Chris Hinton: Saw early action along the defensive line in a reserve role but did not record a tackle … Has played in 10 games this season with three stops.

WR Giles Jackson: Recorded a 50-yard catch, setting up Michigan's opening-series touchdown drive, and now has five receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown on the year … Also returned three kickoffs for 81 yards, with a long of 38 and had two rushes for seven yards … Has played in all 11 games as U-M's primary kickoff returner and is averaging 26.1 yards per return … Additionally, has five carries for 41 yards.

ST Caden Kolesar: Appeared on special teams for the second week in a row but did not record a tackle on coverage units.

WR Mike Sainristil: Had a 35-yard reception, the longest catch of his career, on two targets … Has played in all 11 games and has seven grabs for 137 yards and a TD.

LB Anthony Solomon: Played in his 10th game of the season on special teams, and saw action as a reserve linebacker, but did not record a tackle … Has recorded a single stop all year.