True Freshman Tracker: Michigan Rookie Receivers Gaining Steam

MichaelSpath

TE Erick All: Appeared in his 10th career game for the Wolverines but did not record a catch in a reserve tight end role … Has one grab on the season, for 10 yards. 

RB Zach Charbonnet: Played in his 11th game, finishing as U-M's leading rusher on the day with 46 yards on eight carries (5.8 yards per rush), including a team-long 22-yard run … Remains Michigan's top runner on the season with 635 yards and 11 touchdowns on 132 attempts (4.8 yards per attempt) … His season total represents the third-best mark ever put forth by a true freshman in a winged helmet, trailing Mike Hart's 1,455 yards in 2004 and Ricky Powers' 748 yards in 1990.  

DB Daxton Hill: Became the first true freshman to start a game defensively under Jim Harbaugh when he filled in for an injured Brad Hawkins at safety … Led the team in tackles with eight while also nabbing the first interception of his career … Has appeared in all 11 games and has made 25 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, with three pass breakups, an interception and two fumble recoveries. 

DT Chris Hinton: Saw early action along the defensive line in a reserve role but did not record a tackle … Has played in 10 games this season with three stops. 

WR Giles Jackson: Recorded a 50-yard catch, setting up Michigan's opening-series touchdown drive, and now has five receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown on the year … Also returned three kickoffs for 81 yards, with a long of 38 and had two rushes for seven yards … Has played in all 11 games as U-M's primary kickoff returner and is averaging 26.1 yards per return … Additionally, has five carries for 41 yards. 

ST Caden Kolesar: Appeared on special teams for the second week in a row but did not record a tackle on coverage units. 

WR Mike Sainristil: Had a 35-yard reception, the longest catch of his career, on two targets … Has played in all 11 games and has seven grabs for 137 yards and a TD. 

LB Anthony Solomon: Played in his 10th game of the season on special teams, and saw action as a reserve linebacker, but did not record a tackle … Has recorded a single stop all year. 

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan At Indiana

Brandon Brown
Need a place to talk about the Michigan/Indiana game? We've got you covered right here!!!

Beat Ohio? Yes. They. Can.

Steve Deace
After a dominating game against Indiana, the Wolverines showed how complete their game has become, giving them hope against the undefeated Buckeyes.

The Team Michigan Needed To Be To Beat Ohio State Has Emerged

MichaelSpath
A look at Michigan and Ohio State on the surface - the 11-0, No. 2 and headed-to-Indianapolis Buckeyes versus No. 13, 9-2, fighting-for-second place Wolverines - and there is no reason to expect a win for U-M. But the team Michigan needed to be has emerged in November.

Week 13 CFB Playoff & Bowl Projections

Steve Deace
Week 13 CFB Playoff and bowl projections based on how the season is predicted to end.

Questions We're Asking After Michigan's 39-14 Win At Indiana

MichaelSpath
The Indiana game is in the rearview mirror but as we do every Sunday, we're following up with some questions after Michigan's win, including: can U-M beat Ohio State and will Indiana ever beat the Wolverines?

If I Were On The CFB Playoff Committee

Steve Deace
This would be my top 25 ballot for week 13 of the 2019 season.

Big Ten Power Ratings: Week 13

Steve Deace
Ranking the Big Ten's football teams from 1-14 with one week to go in the 2019 season.

Video & Analysis: Jim Harbaugh Showers Shea Patterson, Offense With Praise

Brandon Brown
Michigan's offense looked good all day and Jim Harbaugh was very pleased about that phase of the game afterwards.

Video: Aidan Hutchinson, Wolverines Already Focused On Ohio State

Brandon Brown
With 11 games in the books, Michigan is all about Ohio State now.

Reactions & Analysis: Michigan, Patterson Exploit Indiana Defense

MichaelSpath
For the second week in a row, Michigan unleashed a dominant passing game, Shea Patterson becoming the first QB since Jake Rudock in 2015 to throw for 300 yards in back-to-back games as the Wolverines rolled Indiana 39-14.