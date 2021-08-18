Daxton Hill Talks Mike Macdonald's Defense

Junior safety Daxton Hill isn't the biggest talker, but he said some good things during Tuesday afternoon's availability. Unfortunately, the August sun got the better of my iPhone, so instead of these being direct quotes or video clips, these are paraphrased statements from hand written notes.

On Mike Macdonald's defense...

Hill said that he's anxious to play in Mike Macdonald's scheme because it showcases the talent on Michigan's roster and gives the players more freedom. He admits that there are more calls and more to learn, but the positioning of players and unique schemes will allow for the defense to have more freedom to the ball.

"It's not one dimensional," Hill said.

Hill did say that the defense is a little complicated and that it's not something you can learn overnight. Obviously getting started in the spring helped but the defense is still coming along and going through the process.

On having so many position coaches...

Hill actually laughed and said, "Man, that's a lot of names," when a reporter rattled off each safeties coach that's been on staff over the last three seasons. Hill said that each coach brought something unique to the table and each coach helped him in some way, shape or form. Hill also said that even though the coaches moved on for one reason or another, that they all had the best interest of Michigan in mind.

On the future...

There's a real chance that this is Hill's last year in Ann Arbor. He's talented and has a chance to show out in Macdonald's defense. Hill admitted that he has thought about his future a little bit, but that he's focusing on his own personal growth, the team and the upcoming season.

On Steve Clinkscale...

Even though Steve Clinkscale is the cornerbacks coach, Hill has worked with him quite a bit as he moves around from safety to corner to nickel. Hill called Coach Clink "fiery" and said that he comes across as very wise. Hill noted that he definitely pays attention to everything Clink has to say during practice and film sessions.

On NIL...

Hill isn't letting the name, image and likeness stuff interfere with what he's doing. He admitted that it was a little overwhelming and seemed like a whirlwind on July 1 when it all went live, but then said that it's died down a lot since then. Now, he's just focusing on himself, his team and the upcoming season. He does see how it could be a distraction for some, but isn't letting it be one for him.

On RJ Moten...

Redshirt freshman safety RJ Moten looks the part at 6-0, 221 pounds and has been receiving some praise during fall camp. Hill said that Moten is just an all-around good football player. He cited Moten's ability to make calls and identify motion as his biggest strengths and also brought attention to how good Moten is in the film room. Not surprisingly based on Moten's look and build, Hill said that the young safety is also extremely strong and physical.