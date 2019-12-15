Daydrion Taylor Talks Woodson, Brady; Hit That Ended His Career

Originally from Longview, Texas, Daydrion Taylor was part of, arguably, the greatest freshman class in Michigan football history - a 1995 cohort that also included Tom Brady, Charles Woodson, James Hall, David Bowens, Rob Renes, Josh Williams and Tai Streets among others.

He took over a starting job at safety as a sophomore in 1996 and was a key player fo the Wolverines in 1997 before a vicious hit with Penn State tight end Bob Stephenson ended Taylor's career.

In an interview Friday with Ann Arbor's "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" Taylor discussed his career at U-M, what it meant to play with Woodson and Brady, the hit and how it may have sidelined him as a football player but led to a life well-lived, coaching and counseling students still today.