Daydrion Taylor Talks Woodson, Brady; Hit That Ended His Career

Originally from Longview, Texas, Daydrion Taylor was part of, arguably, the greatest freshman class in Michigan football history - a 1995 cohort that also included Tom Brady, Charles Woodson, James Hall, David Bowens, Rob Renes, Josh Williams and Tai Streets among others. 

He took over a starting job at safety as a sophomore in 1996 and was a key player fo the Wolverines in 1997 before a vicious hit with Penn State tight end Bob Stephenson ended Taylor's career. 

In an interview Friday with Ann Arbor's "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" Taylor discussed his career at U-M, what it meant to play with Woodson and Brady, the hit and how it may have sidelined him as a football player but led to a life well-lived, coaching and counseling students still today. 

Michigan Wolverines Football: Position By Position Review — Running Back

Brandon Brown

Michigan had a couple of bright spots in the backfield this year but who shined the brightest?

BREAKING: Tarik Black Enters The Transfer Portal

Brandon Brown

Junior wide receiver Nico Collins never really got it going at Michigan so now he'll try to do so elsewhere.

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Defends Zavier Simpson Taking Final Shot

MichaelSpath

Zavier Simpson missed the final shot in Saturday's 71-70 loss to Oregon, but coach Juwan Howard explains why it was the right shot to take, by the right person.

Michigan Football Chatter: What Needs To Happen To Get Over OSU Hump

MichaelSpath

We let our insiders and sources process Michigan's regular-season loss to Ohio State, but now they're ready to weigh in.

Video: Michigan Podcast On Being Stuck in College Football's Friend Zone

Steve Deace

Michigan football is stuck in college football's version of the friend zone. Is there a way out for the Wolverines to consummate their championship aspirations?

Video & Analysis: Franz Wagner Humble In Talking About His Big Game

MichaelSpath

It was a career day for Michigan freshman Franz Wagner, but you wouldn't know that from talking to him.

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Picking Up The Pieces After Two-Loss Week

MichaelSpath

Juwan Howard is facing the first two-game losing streak of his young career, and he spoke about the morale of his team following a 71-70 loss to Oregon.

Video & Analysis: Brandon Johns Jr. Talks Final Play In Loss To Oregon

MichaelSpath

Michigan had a chance to win the game with 10 seconds to go down 71-70 in overtime but missed on a layup and put-back. Brandon Johns Jr., discusses the play.

Five Takeaways: Michigan Basketball Drops Overtime Heartbreaker

MichaelSpath

We offer analysis and opinion on Michigan basketball's crushing 71-70 overtime loss to Oregon at Crisler Center on Saturday.

Talking Points: Michigan Basketball Pre- & Post-Op Of Low Post Problems in Champaign

Kevin Minor

Michigan got handled in the paint against Illinois and it resulted in the first conference loss of the season.