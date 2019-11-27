Listen: MMQB With Devin Gardner Talks THE Game

Former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner was fired up on this week's edition of MMQB, discussing how to beat Ohio State, what he has liked about Michigan's past two games, the play of Shea Patterson and more.

You can hear Gardner every Monday from 12-1pm on WTKA in the Ann Arbor area (listen on 1050AM, WTKA.com, the WTKA app or wherever you get your podcasts) . Gardner also appears Tuesdays from 6-8pm at Wolverine State Brewing Co. and at Good Time Charley's from 8:30-10pm as he breaks down Michigan football film from the previous game. This week he brought special guest Denard Robinson.