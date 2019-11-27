Wolverine Digest
Listen: MMQB With Devin Gardner Talks THE Game

MichaelSpath

Former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner was fired up on this week's edition of MMQB, discussing how to beat Ohio State, what he has liked about Michigan's past two games, the play of Shea Patterson and more. 

You can hear Gardner every Monday from 12-1pm on WTKA in the Ann Arbor area (listen on 1050AM, WTKA.com, the WTKA app or wherever you get your podcasts) . Gardner also appears Tuesdays from 6-8pm at Wolverine State Brewing Co. and at Good Time Charley's from 8:30-10pm as he breaks down Michigan football film from the previous game. This week he brought special guest Denard Robinson. 

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan At Indiana

Brandon Brown
Need a place to talk about the Michigan/Indiana game? We've got you covered right here!!!

Video: Shea Patterson Talks Growing Up In Ohio As Michigan Fan, The Game, More

Brandon Brown
Shea Patterson loves The Game and takes the Michigan/Ohio State rivalry as serious as anyone.

Week 13 Stock Report: Ranking Michigan Football's Top 25 Players

Brandon Brown
Take a look at our rankings of Michigan's top 25 players.

Video: Michigan Podcast On Vanquishing The Buckeyes

Steve Deace
Steve Deace calls his shot -- Michigan will beat Ohio State at the Big House on Saturday.INLINEYouTube

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/27/19

Steve Deace
The Wolverines are about to embark on what could be the toughest holiday tournament they've been in, since back when head coach Juwan Howard was playing.

Video: Donovan Peoples-Jones Lights Up When Talking About Nico Collins, Ronnie Bell

Brandon Brown
Nico Collins' big game and Ronnie Bell's first touchdown of the season put Donovan Peoples-Jones in a great mood.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/26/19

Steve Deace
What's at stake for Michigan on Saturday? Only the entire narrative of the 2019 season and the Harbaugh era.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/25/19

Steve Deace
Everything Michigan has done for the last 11 months was for this week and The Game. But will it, finally, be enough?

Video: Nico Collins Love Playing For Josh Gattis

Brandon Brown
It's easy to forget that Josh Gattis is in year one at Michigan and the receivers certainly don't act like he's only been coaching them for 11 games.

Video: Nick Eubanks Likes The Idea Of Spoiling Ohio State's Season

Brandon Brown
Michigan can't win the Big Ten title or make it to the college football playoff, but they can put a big scuff mark on Ohio State's season.