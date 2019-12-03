Listen: Devin Gardner Discusses Miscues In Michigan-Ohio State Game

It started so well for the Maize and Blue, going touchdown for touchdown with Ohio State through the first quarter, then it all fell apart. Former Michigan QB Devin Gardner breaks down what he saw, what has to change and what's possible to change in U-M's effort to beat Ohio State.

You can see Gardner in-person Tuesdays nights at Wolverine State Brewing Co. from 6-8pm or at Good Time Charley's from 8:30-10pm as he and WTKA's Michael Spath host Football 101, breaking down the previous Michigan football game, answering questions and looking ahead to the future.