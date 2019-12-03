Wolverine Digest
Listen: Devin Gardner Discusses Miscues In Michigan-Ohio State Game

MichaelSpath

It started so well for the Maize and Blue, going touchdown for touchdown with Ohio State through the first quarter, then it all fell apart. Former Michigan QB Devin Gardner breaks down what he saw, what has to change and what's possible to change in U-M's effort to beat Ohio State. 

You can see Gardner in-person Tuesdays nights at Wolverine State Brewing Co. from 6-8pm or at Good Time Charley's from 8:30-10pm as he and WTKA's Michael Spath host Football 101, breaking down the previous Michigan football game, answering questions and looking ahead to the future.  

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Brandon Brown
If you want to talk about The Game, this is where to do it.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/02/19

Steve Deace
When it comes to Michigan football, if at first you don't succeed...lower your expectations.

Future Of The Game Looks Bleak For Michigan Football

MichaelSpath
Michigan wasted another opportunity to make up ground on Ohio State, and might have even fallen further behind the rival Buckeyes.

The Problem Is Harbaugh

Steve Deace
What remains to be seen is if he can now become the solution.

Michigan Fans: Demand Change Or Wait It Out?

MichaelSpath
As far as I see it, Michigan fans have three (maybe four) options as it relates to the state of the program and its relation to Ohio State and winning the Big Ten.

What Can Michigan Do?

Brandon Brown
Michigan just got pounded by Ohio State again and now has to pick up the pieces. How can they do it?

BREAKING: Michigan Basketball Up To No. 4 In AP Poll

Brandon Brown
Michigan jumps deep into the top 25 after two top-ten wins in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

Video: Jim Harbaugh Attempts To Explain Embarrassing Loss To Ohio State

Brandon Brown
Michigan got beat down by Ohio State again and now Jim Harbaugh has to pick up the pieces.

Same As It Ever Was

Steve Deace
Michigan is dominated by Ohio State, again. The Buckeyes are superior in every way, again. And it may never change.

Reactions & Analysis: Mistake-Plagued Game Costs Michigan Against OSU

MichaelSpath
Michigan needed to play a perfect game against Ohio State. It fell far from doing so in a 56-27 loss.