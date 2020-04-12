WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Four-Star Center Raheem Anderson Feels At Home At Michigan

Eric Rutter

On Easter Sunday, Michigan’s 2021 class rose into the top 10 nationally with the addition of Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech four-star center Raheem Anderson II, who is a huge pickup for the Wolverines in the ’21 cycle.

Though Anderson held offers from over 25 programs, choosing to stay at home and play for Michigan was a relatively easy decision for the 6-3, 295-pound lineman, a decision that was made internally roughly one week ago.

“I had a call with Coach [Ed] Warriner and my parents,” Anderson told Wolverine Digest. “We were just talking about the program and stuff like that. That was when I really knew that it was the place for me.”

Though recruiting visits are not permitted at the moment, Anderson did not need another trip to Ann Arbor to solidify his commitment.

“I was kind of tired of waiting,” Anderson said. “I have known for the past week or so, so I just made my decision because Michigan really felt like home. It’s where I feel like I could be for the next four years.”

Having made numerous trips to U-M’s campus in the past, Anderson is comfortable with the environment at Michigan as well as the coaches that he’ll interact with on a daily basis down the line.

“I have a great relationship with Coach Warriner, Coach [Jim] Harbaugh and Coach [Josh] Gattis and also Coach [Sherrone] Moore,” Anderson said. “They are always hitting me up. We always seem to talk at least a couple days throughout the week.”

In particular, Anderson has worked to cultivate a close relationship with his future position coach, and Warriner has filled the punishing Cass Tech blocker in on what to expect once he suits up for Michigan.

“Coach Warriner and I, we talk a lot about how the future will be with me and some of the other guys that committed,” Anderson said. “For Coach Moore, we talk about off the field stuff, like how my family is doing and stuff like that.”

These relationships have helped for Anderson to feel at home in Ann Arbor.

“Every time I go up there, they always sell the product very well,” Anderson said. “It was so appealing to me. I just knew it was home from the beginning, honestly.”

Although Anderson has favored U-M for a bit, the nation’s No. 3 center took a studious approach to making his college decision, one that involved anecdotal tales of what playing for Michigan is like.

“I was doing my research as well,” Anderson said. “I was talking to current players and alumni and stuff like that to get their perspective, but also at the same time, still looking at other schools.

“They always told me that I would be a great fit,” Anderson said. “A lot of them told me that I remind them of Cesar Ruiz and of Michael Onwenu. People like Andre Seldon said I would be a great fit for the program and that they need me.”

With Anderson in the fold, Michigan now lays claim to the No. 9 recruiting class in the country and the No. 3 rank in the Big Ten. Anderson, who is not sure of his official visit schedule, is the closest with fellow offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi as well as five-star quarterback pledge J.J. McCarthy.

In the meantime, Anderson will work on delivering a state championship to his teammates at Cass Tech this fall.

Michigan is stockpiling talented offensive lineman in its 2021 recruiting class. Does Anderson remind you of former lineman Cesar Ruiz or Michael Onwenu? Another former Michigan lineman, perhaps? Let us know!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Raheem Anderson II Commits To Michigan, Pushes U-M Class Into Top 10

Big time four-star offensive lineman Raheem Anderson II committed to Michigan on Sunday and instantly vaulted U-M’s 2021 recruiting class into the top 10 nationally. This move is already making waves with several other Michigan commits as they cheered on the news.

Eric Rutter

Build Your Michigan Squad

With $15 to spend, who are you taking to build your all-time Michigan offense?

Brandon Brown

Zoltan Mesko Learned Football Is Not Life During Career At Michigan

Friday's #GameOfMyLife featured former Michigan punter Zoltan Mesko, who offers great insight into an incredible five-year stretch for U-M football.

MichaelSpath

Michigan Football Snapshot: Nico Collins

Rising senior wide receiver Nico Collins was U-M's biggest downfield threat last year.

Brandon Brown

by

BornMaizeNBlue

Top 5 Seasons Of Michigan Replay To Go Back And Watch

Michigan's Bentley Library just made two decades worth of Michigan Replay with Bo Schembechler seasons available to go back and relive. Here are our top 5 must-see suggestions.

Steve Deace

Nate Recknagel Set Records, Led Michigan Baseball To Big Ten Titles

Our April 8 #GameOfMyLife is former Wolverine Nate Recknagel, the 2008 Big Ten Player of the Year.

MichaelSpath

Recruiting Roundup: U-M Makes Another Top Group, Adds 2020 Preferred Walk-On Jerome Nichols

The Wolverines received a mixed batch of news on Friday. First, U-M was listed as part of defensive tackle Ikenna Ugbaja’s top eight, which is a decidedly positive development, but Michigan also saw two Detroit prospects, Kalen and Kobe King, commit to Penn State.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Michigan Basketball Makes Top Ten In Early Power Rankings

National pundits are starting to pay attention to how much talent Juwan Howard could potentially have on his roster next season.

Brandon Brown

Thomas: Michigan Needs Better QB Play To Beat Ohio State

In a radio interview recently, former Wolverine safety Dymonte Thomas broke down Michigan's struggles with rival Ohio State.

Jake Sage

by

MORandy

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/10/20

Everyone step back from the ledge, take a deep breath, and relax. There's at least 80 days left to decide if the 2020 college football season can begin on time. That's an eternity in this evolving news cycle.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy