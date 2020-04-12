Four-Star Center Raheem Anderson Feels At Home At Michigan

On Easter Sunday, Michigan’s 2021 class rose into the top 10 nationally with the addition of Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech four-star center Raheem Anderson II, who is a huge pickup for the Wolverines in the ’21 cycle.

Though Anderson held offers from over 25 programs, choosing to stay at home and play for Michigan was a relatively easy decision for the 6-3, 295-pound lineman, a decision that was made internally roughly one week ago.

“I had a call with Coach [Ed] Warriner and my parents,” Anderson told Wolverine Digest. “We were just talking about the program and stuff like that. That was when I really knew that it was the place for me.”

Though recruiting visits are not permitted at the moment, Anderson did not need another trip to Ann Arbor to solidify his commitment.

“I was kind of tired of waiting,” Anderson said. “I have known for the past week or so, so I just made my decision because Michigan really felt like home. It’s where I feel like I could be for the next four years.”

Having made numerous trips to U-M’s campus in the past, Anderson is comfortable with the environment at Michigan as well as the coaches that he’ll interact with on a daily basis down the line.

“I have a great relationship with Coach Warriner, Coach [Jim] Harbaugh and Coach [Josh] Gattis and also Coach [Sherrone] Moore,” Anderson said. “They are always hitting me up. We always seem to talk at least a couple days throughout the week.”

In particular, Anderson has worked to cultivate a close relationship with his future position coach, and Warriner has filled the punishing Cass Tech blocker in on what to expect once he suits up for Michigan.

“Coach Warriner and I, we talk a lot about how the future will be with me and some of the other guys that committed,” Anderson said. “For Coach Moore, we talk about off the field stuff, like how my family is doing and stuff like that.”

These relationships have helped for Anderson to feel at home in Ann Arbor.

“Every time I go up there, they always sell the product very well,” Anderson said. “It was so appealing to me. I just knew it was home from the beginning, honestly.”

Although Anderson has favored U-M for a bit, the nation’s No. 3 center took a studious approach to making his college decision, one that involved anecdotal tales of what playing for Michigan is like.

“I was doing my research as well,” Anderson said. “I was talking to current players and alumni and stuff like that to get their perspective, but also at the same time, still looking at other schools.

“They always told me that I would be a great fit,” Anderson said. “A lot of them told me that I remind them of Cesar Ruiz and of Michael Onwenu. People like Andre Seldon said I would be a great fit for the program and that they need me.”

With Anderson in the fold, Michigan now lays claim to the No. 9 recruiting class in the country and the No. 3 rank in the Big Ten. Anderson, who is not sure of his official visit schedule, is the closest with fellow offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi as well as five-star quarterback pledge J.J. McCarthy.

In the meantime, Anderson will work on delivering a state championship to his teammates at Cass Tech this fall.

Michigan is stockpiling talented offensive lineman in its 2021 recruiting class. Does Anderson remind you of former lineman Cesar Ruiz or Michael Onwenu? Another former Michigan lineman, perhaps? Let us know!