Four-Star Tight End Louis Hansen Joins Michigan's 2021 Class

One week after Michigan’s class doubled in size from two to four, the Wolverines added Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s four-star tight end Louis Hansen into the fold on Thursday afternoon.

"I feel like I have great connections with Coach [Sherrone] Moore, Coach [Don] Brown and Coach [Jim] Harbaugh," Hansen said during an announcement with Rivals.com. "Obviously, the facilities are great and the football team has been performing. I think they are really building something special up there."

Hansen also cited the Michigan offense as one of the compelling factors that helped influence his decision.

According to 247Sports.com, Hansen grades out as the No. 8 tight end in the country based on its composite ranking scale. With Michigan eventually earning Hansen’s verbal pledge, the Massachusetts product heavily considered options at Michigan State, Boston College, Ohio State, Iowa, LSU, Penn State and Georgia from a list of 25 schools that offered.

Standing at 6-5 and 222 pounds, Hansen gives Michigan a tall, athletic target in the passing game down the road. Last season, Hansen compiled 39 receptions and 548 receiving yards in only eight games while establishing himself as a dangerous red zone threat during that time.

On film, Hansen shows a high degree of body control as he carefully uses his body to create space when running a route. Hansen’s agility running after the catch is another plus, and the versatile tight end shows success sealing off blocks in support of the run game as well.

These traits will be useful in a Michigan offense that picked up 542 receiving yards and seven tight ends courtesy of tight ends in 2019.

During the recruiting process, Hansen took an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor last summer for the program’s BBQ at the Big House, a yearly event that often yields favorable results for the U-M staff. Hansen received the full treatment and toured the facilities, visited Michigan Stadium and had time to chat with tight end coach Sherrone Moore and defensive coordinator Don Brown, a noted staple in Northeast recruiting.

With Hansen in the fold, Michigan’s ’21 class now stands five commits deep and ranks as the No. __ class in the country according to 247Sports.com. The Wolverines now have four commits on offense and are placing the foundation for what could be one of the nation’s top classes.

Leading the way, U-M’s longest commit is La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy five-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Next, McCarthy has two future Wolverines protecting him up front in Sterling Heights (Mich.) Adlai Stevenson four-star offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star offensive lineman Greg Crippen. Now, Hansen is a part of that contingent of U-M commits.

On the defensive side of that group, Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei three-star defensive end Dominick Giudice is spearheading that side of the football and was excited to hear that the Wolverines had added another commitment to the quickly growing group.

"Everyone's fired up and looking forward to getting going," Giudice said. "What better place to play on Saturday afternoons than in the best and biggest stadium in the county at The Big House for Coach [Jim] Harbaugh?"

Giudice wants each of Michigan's targets in the 2021 class to carefully consider that question.

Michigan now has four commits on offense and one on defense for the 2021 class. Where should Michigan next focus its efforts for the junior class? Which positions are the most critical for the current cycle? Let us know!