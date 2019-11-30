Listen: Brian Griese Talks 1995, '96 & '97 Michigan Wins Over OSU

Brian Griese is the only quarterback in Michigan history to go 3-0 against Ohio State, beating the Buckeyes in 1995 after taking over for an injured Scott Dreisbach early in the season, beating OSU in 1996 again filling in for Dreisbach, and then leading U-M to, arguably, its most important victory since 1969 with a 20-14 win against Ohio State in 1997 as the program's full-time starter.

An All-Big Ten first-teamer in 1997, Griese led the Wolverines to the 1997 national title. You can listen to the entire interview below.