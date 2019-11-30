Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Listen: Brian Griese Talks 1995, '96 & '97 Michigan Wins Over OSU

MichaelSpath

Brian Griese is the only quarterback in Michigan history to go 3-0 against Ohio State, beating the Buckeyes in 1995 after taking over for an injured Scott Dreisbach early in the season, beating OSU in 1996 again filling in for Dreisbach, and then leading U-M to, arguably, its most important victory since 1969 with a 20-14 win against Ohio State in 1997 as the program's full-time starter. 

An All-Big Ten first-teamer in 1997, Griese led the Wolverines to the 1997 national title. You can listen to the entire interview below. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/29/19

Steve Deace
7 0

Saturday will be a good day for Michigan if the Wolverines do these three things against Ohio State.

Juwan Howard's Post-Battle For Atlantis Comments

Steve Deace
1 0

Here's what Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard had to say after his team's stunning run through the loaded Battle for Atlantis tournament.

Ten Things I Think Will Happen For Michigan Against Ohio State

Brandon Brown
5 0

People are getting more and more excited for The Game. Here are some things I see happening.

Michigan Wolverines Football Game Preview Hub: Ohio State

Brandon Brown
0

The Game is upon us. Here's everything you need to get ready for it.

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Brandon Brown
0

The Game is here. Nothing more needs to be said.

Best And Worst Case Scenarios For Michigan Against Ohio State

Brandon Brown
0

Ohio State is going to be tough to beat but it could happen if U-M plays a clean, efficient game.

Video & Analysis: Kwity Paye On Containing Justin Fields, Being A Smart Defender

Brandon Brown
1 0

Ohio State's Justin Fields can be a handful but Michigan has a few defenders who are a problem as well, including Kwity Paye.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/28/19

Steve Deace
3 0

A simple question with an obvious answer: if Michigan had played Ohio State's schedule, what would it's record be? 10-1 at absolute worst, that's what.

Five Takeaways: Michigan Spanks Gonzaga, Runs The Table In The Bahamas

Brandon Brown
0

Michigan basketball is the real deal and still has not felt defeat under Juwan Howard.

Juwan Howard Has Done Everything I Could Have Asked For Since The Day He Was Hired

MichaelSpath
0

Throw me in with the lot that was openly questioning the hiring of Juwan Howard last spring after John Beilein resigned to become an NBA head coach. But in the last few months, culminating with Friday's Battle for Atlantis Championship win over Gonzaga, Howard has done everything I could have asked for as a fan.